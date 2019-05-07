Serhii “El Flaco’ Bohachuk in action on May 19

‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ returns to the famed AVALON on Sunday, May 19 with the highly anticipated return of Super Welterweight Knockout Artist, Serhii “El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (13-0-0, 13 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA.





Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, remaining tickets for The VIP Boxing Experience priced at $150, $125 and $80 are now on sale with additional tickets priced at $100 and $85 going on-sale this Monday, May 13 at www.360Promotions.us and through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE. VIP Booths are also available by inquiring at Info@360Promotions.US. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. with the first bell at 4:00 p.m. for the exciting card.

“We’re very excited to present our seventh ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ event at the AVALON on Sunday, May 19,” said Loeffler. “With the tremendous support of the fans over the last year this series has become the most popular in Southern California with each event selling out faster than the previous one.”

“With the return of Serhii Bohachuk along with many future stars including Adrian Corona, Alem Begic, George Navarro, Christian Robles and Humberto Rubalcava the fans are promised another sensational evening of excitement at The VIP Boxing Experience.”





In an eight-round super welterweight clash, the 24-year-old, undefeated fan favorite Bohachuk formerly of Vinitza, Ukraine will face his toughest test against former world title challenger Freddie ‘El Riel’ Hernandez, (34-10-0, 22 KOs), of Mexico City, Mexico.

Thrilling crowds in Southern California since his professional debut in February 2017, Bohachuk will be fighting for the fifth time at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights.’ On March 24, 2019, he continued his knockout streak, stopping perennial contender Cleotis Pendarvis in the third stanza. Bohachuk is trained by the renowned Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, CA.

Hernandez has fought a wealth of world champions and top-rated contenders including Erislandy Lara, Demetrius Andrade, Andre Berto, Julian Williams, Luis Collazo, and Alfredo Angulo. Most recently Hernandez battled undefeated prospect Jason Quigley on October 18, 2018, losing a very hard-fought ten-round battle.

Also returning to ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ for the fourth time, Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona, (4-0), of Rialto, CA clashes with Canton Miller, (3-2-1, 1KO), of San Diego, CA in a six-round super featherweight bout. Son of longtime California based referee Ray Corona, 19-year-old Adrian has won all four professional bouts by four-round decision, the most recent being a victory on March 24, 2019 over Guadalupe Arroyo. The upset-minded Miller returns to action following a close and controversially scored six-round majority decision loss on January 19, 2019 to Desmond Jarmon in Las Vegas, NV.

Fighting for the WBO Inter-Continental Super Middleweight Title, Germany’s Alem Begic, (22-0-0, 19 KOs), will make his highly anticipated United States debut. A native of Munich, the heavy handed Begic has stopped his last five opponents while thrilling boxing fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. His opponent at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ will be announced shortly.

Fighting out of Apple Valley, CA, George ‘El Phantasma’ Navarro, (5-0-1, 2 KOs), returns to ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ for the third time against Cesar Sustaita, (3-4-0, 3 KOs), of Juarez, Mexico in a four-round bout. In an outstanding performance on March 24, 2019, the 20-year-old Navarro won a crowd-pleasing four round decision over Joseph Cuellar at the AVALON.

Super-flyweights will see action as all-action fighter Christian Robles, (2-0, 1 KO), faces off against May Garduno, (0-3), of San Bernardino, CA in a scheduled four-rounder. Fighting for the third time at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’, the 22-year-old Robles of San Diego, CA impressed the sold-out crowd at the AVALON on March 24, 2019 with a sensational performance in a four-round decision over Jesus Godinez. Looking for his first victory, Garduno has faced three unbeaten fighters, going the distance twice since turning professional in 2017.

Rounding out the card, in the super-bantamweight division, Orange, CA prospect Humberto ‘Filly’ Rubalcava, (9-1-0, 6 KOs), clashes with Daniel Constantino, (3-2-2, 1KO), of Compton, CA. A winner of his first nine bouts as a professional, the 24-year-old Rubalcava will look to head back into the win column returning from a closely scored six-round decision loss to Jonathan Arturo Torres. The 22-year-old Constantino looks to stay in win column following a six-round decision over Dilan Miranda on January 31, 2019 in Alpine, CA.

Commentating on the international live stream will be former featherweight world champion, ‘The Flushing Flash’ Kevin Kelley and Ring Magazine Editor-in-Chief Doug Fischer with hosting duties handled by ‘The Real Fight Girl’ Cynthia Conte. The stream can be watched on all 360 Promotions’ social media pages in addition to their website and YouTube channel.