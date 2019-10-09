Serhii Bohachuk faces Tyrone Brunson on October 27

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions presents the ninth evening of their lauded ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series at the legendary AVALON on Sunday, October 27, 2019. The event is headlined by a super welterweight title bout between Fast Rising Star and Knockout Artist, Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (15-0-0, 15 KOs) of Big Bear Lake, CA and Heavy-Handed Philadelphia veteran Tyrone ‘Young Gun’ Brunson, (28-7-2, 25 KO’s) for the World Boxing Council’s Continental Americas Championship.





Bohachuk and Brunson have a combined forty knockouts of their forty-three victories. The Philadelphia native holds the boxing record with nineteen first-round knockouts to start his professional career breaking the internationally recognized milestone previously held by the deceased former world champion Edwin Valero.

Tickets for The VIP Boxing Experience priced at $150 (Limited VIP Ring Mat), $125 (First Row), $100 (Second Row), $85 (Reserved Floor) $80 (General Admission/Standing Room Floor), and $60 (General Admission/Balcony) are now on sale www.360Promotions.us and through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE. VIP Booths ($1500/10 Seats) are also available by calling 805-910-6111. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. with the first bell at 4:00 p.m. for the exciting card.

“The AVALON will once again be the place to be for boxing fans on Sunday, October 27,” said Loeffler. “Our main event between Serhii Bohachuk and Tyrone Brunson ensures an exciting fight for the fans with both of their knockout power. Additionally, we have a tremendous co-feature between Humberto Rubalcava and Adrian Montoya in addition to an outstanding undercard promising a full evening of entertainment for our ninth ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ event.”





“This series has become a fan-favorite in Los Angeles to watch today’s rising stars and tomorrow’s world champions and we’re honored that boxing fans have shown their strong and continued support.”

Trained by the renowned Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, CA, the 24-year-old Bohachuk will be making his seventh appearance at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’. Fighting in 2019, the Ukrainian star has made three starts already this year including knockout victories over Fernando Marin, Freddy Hernandez and Cleotis Pendarvis.

A winner of his first twenty professional bouts by knockout, Brunson kicked off his 2019 campaign with a ninth-round stoppage of cross-town rival Jamaal Davis on March 1, 2019.





Prior to the stoppage of Davis, Brunson was victorious in four of his previous five starts including a fifth-round knockout of former world champion Kermit Cintron. Competing in

‘The Contender’ series, he lost his opening bout to eventual tournament winner Brandon Adams but defeated Devaun Lee in the second round at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on November 9, 2018.

In an outstanding co-featured six-round super bantamweight cross-town showdown, popular fan favorite Humberto ‘Filly’ Rubalcava, (11-1, 7 KOs), of Westminster, CA will bring his legion of fans once again to the AVALON as he faces the toughest test of his career against undefeated Adrian Montoya, (10-0, 9 KOs), of Oxnard, CA.

Making his third appearance at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’, the 24-year-old Rubalcava electrified the crowd on July 28 with a six-round action packed performance in a unanimous decision win over Luis Javier Valdes, sweeping every round on all three judge’s scorecards. Prior to the victory over Valdes, Rubalcava impressed the crowd at the AVALON on May 19, 2019 with first round knockout of Daniel Constantino.

A native of Sonora, Mexico, Montoya will be making his highly anticipated Los Angeles debut against Rubalcava. The 21-year-old will look to continue his knockout streak having stopped his last two opponents inside two rounds.

Guided by Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, undefeated cruiserweight Marco Deckmann, (3-0, 3 KOs), of North Hollywood, CA returns to the AVALON against Jamel Reynolds of Los Angeles, CA in a scheduled four-round bout.

The German native Deckmann has shined in all three appearances at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ scoring three consecutive second round knockouts, the most recent against Keith Berry on July 28, 2019.

Known as ‘El Phantasma’, undefeated rising star George Navarro, (6-0-1, 3 KOs), of Apple Valley, CA will see action against Nestor ‘Perezoso’ Ramos, (7-9-1, 3KOs), of Nuevo Leon, Mexico in a four round super flyweight bout on October 27 at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’. The 21-year-old Navarro stunned those in attendance on May 19 at the AVALON with a first-round knockout of Cesar Sustaita.

Just 19-years-old, Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona, (6-0, 1 KO), of Rialto, CA has quickly become a fan favorite at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ where he will be making his sixth appearance challenging the battle-tested Emmanuel ‘MAN-E’ Castro, (2-6-1), of Maywood, CA in a six-round bout super featherweight clash.

Making his fourth start this year, Corona returns to battle after a sixth-round knockout of Francisco Camacho on July 28 at the AVALON. On the same card, Castro lost a very close, hotly contested majority decision to undefeated prospect Mario Ramos over six rounds.

Flyweights will battle in a scheduled four rounder as undefeated Christian Robles, (3-0, 1 KO), of Los Angeles, CA faces off against Cesar Sustaita, (3-5, 3 KOs), of Juarez, Mexico. The 22-year-old Robles will be making his third ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ appearance, winning a four-round unanimous decision over Jesus Godinez on March 24, 2019.

Super welterweights will see action in a scheduled four rounder as Nathan ‘100 Gang’ Weston, (6-0-1, 3 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA clashes with Isaac ‘Puma’ Freeman, (3-8-1, 3 KOs), also of Los Angeles, CA. A native of Atlanta, GA, the 26-year-old Weston will be making his third start of 2019, most recently winning a four-round unanimous decision over Matt Murphy in Duluth, GA.

Pro debuts will take place in a four-round super lightweight tilt as Martin ‘Too Smooth’ Allison of Los Angeles, CA faces John Ornelas of Santa Ana, CA. A highly decorated amateur from Houston, TX, Allison has moved to the Southern California to start his professional career.

Commentating on the international live stream will be former featherweight world champion, ‘The Flushing Flash’ Kevin Kelley and Ring Magazine Editor-in-Chief Doug Fischer with hosting duties handled by ‘The Real Fight Girl’ Cynthia Conte. The stream can be watched on all 360 Promotions’ social media pages in addition to their website and YouTube channel.