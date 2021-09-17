Serhii Bohachuk defeats Raphael Igbokwe – Results

With a Standing-Room Only, Sold-Out Crowd in attendance and a global audience watching on UFC FIGHT PASS, Roy Jones Jr. Boxing and Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions in association with World Cup Boxing Series brought back the highly anticipated return of Hollywood Fight Nights on Thursday night, September 16 at the Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club.

(Photos / 360 Promotions, Lina Baker)

Said a euphoric Loeffler, “It’s great to be back with shows in Los Angeles, and we want to thank all of the fans that showed up to support this event. We got a great reaction from the fans and media alike; this was one of the most exciting and evenly matched shows that I have seen. We also got a great response internationally from everyone that watched worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.”

Among those in attendance were former Undisputed Welterweight World Champion Cecilia Braekhus, Multiple Division World Champion Seniesa ‘Superbad’ Estrada, Former World Champion Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, Former World Champion Jelena Mrdjenovich, and world-ranked contender Blair Cobbs along with notable UFC referee Mike Beltran and 11-time amateur national champion Steven Navarro.

Headlining Hollywood Fight Nights, heavy-handed super welterweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk (20-1, 20 KOs) displayed his relentless attack boxing fans have grown accustomed to stopping outgunned veteran southpaw Raphael ‘Trouble’ Igbokwe (16-3, 7 KOs), of Houston, TX at the end of the sixth round.

Using a heavy-handed body attack with both hands, the 26-year-old Bohachuk, guided by the renowned Manny Robles, won his second fight in a row displaying the form that makes him one of the best fighters in the division.

Co-featured, 26-year-old Ali Akhmedov, (17-1, 13 KO’s), training out of Los Angeles, CA with Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin and promoted by GGG Promotions stopped David Zegarra, (34-56, 21 KOs), of Lima, Peru, at the end of three destructive rounds. Looking very sharp under the tutelage of trainer Johnathon Banks, Akhmedov displayed his world-class skills throughout the short fight in his first start since losing a hotly contested battle with Carlos Gongora on December 19, 2020.

In an exciting cruiserweight matchup, Abel Sanchez trained Rafayel Simonyan (9-1-1, 8 KOs) of Vanadzor, Armenia, and Adrian ‘Montu-Ra’ Taylor (11-1-1, 4 KOs), of Dallas, TX battled to an eight-round draw. Scores were 79-74 Simonyan, 79-74 Taylor, and the third card of 76-76. The clash was highly entertaining, with fans on their feet cheering throughout the fight, which featured excellent inside boxing throughout.

With legendary trainer Ben Lira in his corner, super featherweight Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona (8-0, 2 KOs) of Rialto, CA, wasted no time bringing the heat against previously undefeated Daniel ‘The Dawg’ Robles (7-1-1, 5 KOs), scoring the first-round knockout. A left hook, right-hand combination sent Robles to the canvas for good at the 2:49 mark.

In a battle of locally-based undefeated female lightweights, Chelsea Anderson (6-0, 2 KOs), of Yorba Linda, CA, won a four-round decision over Elvina ‘Warrior’ White (5-1, 2 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA by scores of 40-34 and 39-35. The exciting bout was decided by two knockdowns of White in the first and second rounds.

Trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, light heavyweight Marco Dieckmann (6-1, 5 KOs), of North Hollywood, CA, looked very sharp with a first-round knockout of Alejandro ‘Mexique’ Fugon (3-1-1, 3 KOs) of Palmdale, CA in their scheduled six-rounder. It was the second straight first-round knockout for the heralded Dieckmann.

In a particular attraction female amateur bout, WBC Amateur Junior Featherweight Champion 17-year-old Chantel Navarro of Glendale, CA, won a unanimous decision over 18-year-old Daniela Rojas in a featherweight bout. Navarro, a six-time amateur national champion, recently signed an exclusive multi-year sponsorship deal with NIKE.

In the super featherweight division, Eric Mondragon (4-0-1, 2 KOs) of Maywood, CA, won a four-round decision over Braulio Avila (3-11, 1 KO) of Big Bear, CA in a four-rounder. All three judges scored the fight 40-36.

Scheduled for four rounds in the lightweight division, 19-year-old Ruben ‘Gallito’ Islas, (2-0, 2KO), of Los Angeles, CA stopped Raymond Grajeda, (0-1) of La Mirada, CA in the second round (1:31).