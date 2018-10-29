Serhii Bohachuk battles Ronald Montes on Oct.30

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions sensational ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series returns for its highly anticipated fourth event of The VIP Boxing Experience this Tuesday, October 30 at the AVALON in Hollywood, CA.





Remaining tickets for the ‘Special Halloween Eve Show’ priced at $150 for VIP Seats on the Ring Apron, $125 for VIP Ringside Front Row, $100, $75 and $60 can be purchased in advance at www.360Promotions.us and through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE. VIP Booths are also available by inquiring at Info@360Promotions.US

‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ will once again be Streamed Live Starting at 6:15 p.m. PT on the 360 Promotions website, (www.360promotions.us) and by visiting their Facebook page HERE. Commentating on the fights will be the ‘dynamic duo’ of Doug Fischer and Steve Kim with on-site hosting duties handled once again by the beautiful Cynthia Conte. The Official Open to the Public Weigh-In will also be streamed live on Monday, October 29 at 12:00 p.m. PT from the AVALON.

The historic AVALON is located at 1735 Vine Street in Hollywood, CA adjacent to the iconic intersection of Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. on the night of the event with the first bell scheduled at 6:15 p.m. For more details on the AVALON, please visit their website, www.AvalonHollywood.com

This Tuesday night, trained by the renowned Abel Sanchez, the 23-year-old Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (10-0, 10 KO’s), a native of Ukraine now calling Los Angeles, CA home, will face Columbian Ronald Montes, (18-10, 16 KO’s) in the six-round junior middleweight main event.

Sanchez has trained the heavy-handed Bohachuk in Big Bear Lake, CA since he turned professional in February 2017.

“Serhii came to me through his manager Leo Khorolinsky who works with (former unified cruiserweight world champion) Murat Gassiev. It was clear right off the bat that he was a very

hard worker and a quick learner.”





“All the fighters in my camp run early in the morning and every day he’s in front, he wants to always finish first in everything he does. It’s a great competitive spirt he has that is built in him.”

“Serhii did come through the Ukrainian amateur program but his style was much more suited to the professional ranks.”

“Right now, he’s been sparring with Alfredo Angulo and Shane Mosley Jr. and doing very well. We’re going to take it slowly with Serhii so when the time comes to truly step up the competition he will be ready. We’ll have 4-5 eight rounders before we move to a ten-round fight, we’re not in a hurry.”

Making his third appearance on the Hollywood Fight Nights series, Bohachuk returns to battle after a fifth-round stoppage of Nikolozi Gviniashvili on July 21, 2018 in Moscow, Russia, on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight Final.

In the six-round co-featured bout, top middleweight prospect Jonathan ‘Diamante’ Esquivel, (7-0-0, 7 KO’s), of Anaheim, CA will face Brahmavigi ‘Rowdy’ Montgomery, (5-1-1, 4 KO’s), of Hesperia, CA. The 23-year-old Esquivel makes his triumphant return to the Avalon following a first-round knockout of Joan Jose Valenzuela on September 8, 2018. In his first bout at Hollywood Fight Nights, Esquivel stopped Sergio Lucio Gonzalez in the third stanza on June 6, 2017. Montgomery is currently riding a four-bout winning streak, all by knockout and will be making his Hollywood Fight Nights debut.

In the featherweight division Humberto Rubalcava, (8-0-0, 6 KO’s) of Orange, CA will clash with Robert ‘Escorpion’ Pucheta, (10-14-1, 6 KO’s), of Jalisco, Mexico in a scheduled six rounder. Making his Hollywood Fight Nights debut, the 23-year-old Rubalcava returns to the ring following the biggest win of his young career; a third-round knockout of Ricardo Cuellar on February 15, 2018 in Costa Mesa, CA.

The 28-year-old, upset-minded Pucheta has fought numerous, undefeated prospects including Diego De La Hoya, Shawn Simpson and Marcus Bates. Most recently Pucheta lost a hard-fought six-round decision to Luis Rosales on the June 6 Hollywood Fights Nights event.

Freddie Roach trained cruiserweight prospect Marco Deckman, (1-0-0, 1 KO), of Germany, now based in Los Angeles, CA will battle Jose Jesus Hurtado, (5-9-0), of San Ysidro, CA in a bout scheduled for four rounds. Deckman made his professional debut at Hollywood Fight Nights on August 8, 2018 with a second-round knockout of David Damore.

Also returning to Hollywood Fight Nights, featherweight Adrian Corona, (1-0-0) of Rialto, CA will face-off against Gabriel Serrano, (0-1-0), of Santa Ana, CA. Corona was victorious on August 8, 2018 at the AVALON in his pro debut, a four-round unanimous decision over Teodoro Alonso.

Also featured on October 30 in the junior welterweight division in a scheduled four rounder, Devon ‘The Great’ Lee, (5-0-0, 5 KO’s), of Sacramento, CA battles pro debuting Kenny Brown of Los Angeles, CA. The 23-year-old Lee is off to a very impressive start as a professional with his last four fights ending in first round knockouts.

In the junior lightweight division over four rounds, Jaime Miranda, (2-2-0, 2 KO’s), of Kalispell, MT clashes with Teodoro Alonso, (0-2-0), of Los Angeles, CA.

Tom Loeffler was recognized by ESPN in 2017 as being involved in the promotion of the three biggest events of the year including the Anthony Joshua/Wladimir Klitschko World Heavyweight Championship at Wembley Stadium in London, the Gennady Golovkin/Daniel Jacobs World Middleweight Championship at Madison Square Garden and the massive Canelo Alvarez –Gennady Golovkin event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. These three events totaled over 130,000 tickets sold in addition to their extraordinary numbers in pay-per-view sales and network viewership worldwide.

Loeffler also co-promoted the World Middleweight Championship rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on September 15, 2018.