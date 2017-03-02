Sergiy Derevyanchenko battles Kemahl Russell on 3/14

Rising middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko (9-0, 7 KOs) will battle unbeaten Kemahl Russell (10-0, 8 KOs) in the 10-round main event of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 & BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, March 14 from the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will see exciting light heavyweight prospect Ahmed Elbiali (14-0, 11 KOs) in an eight-round bout plus unbeaten welterweight prospect Jamontay Clark (10-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round contest.





“I am thrilled to be returning to the ring and I’m determined to put on a great performance for all the fans watching,” said Derevyanchenko. “I know that I’m facing a tough, undefeated fighter with power, but I’m very close to a world title opportunity and no one will stop me from achieving my dream.”

“I believe that I have the tools to win this fight and I’m coming to show the world that me and my Jamaican countrymen belong on this big stage,” said Russell. “I’m ready to step up to this challenge and make my country proud. This has been one of the best training camps I’ve had and I’m looking forward to this opportunity. I only want to fight the best and I’m ready to prove it on March 14.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, start at $20, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Fitz Gift Shop, at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

A highly decorated amateur who represented his native Ukraine in the 2008 Olympics, Derevyanchenko now lives and trains in Brooklyn. His 2016 saw him earn a TKO victory over Mike Guy in March before stopping former champion Sam Soliman in the second round of a world title eliminator in July. The unbeaten fighter defeated a slew of experienced contenders in 2015 with wins over Elvin Ayala, Alan Campa, Vladine Biosse and a thrilling third-round stoppage of Jessie Nicklow.

Representing Jamaica, Russell enters this bout unbeaten since turning pro in 2013. The 27-year-old made his name in his home country by winning the Jamaican version of The Contender in 2015 with a stoppage of Richard Holmes. Russell picked up two more victories in 2016, including a second round knockout of Henry Mercer in his U.S. debut in October.

A native of Cairo, Egypt now residing in Miami, the 26-year-old Elbiali had success in three TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAY appearances over the last two years. Those three contests saw him score a first round knockout of Fabiano Pena and eight-round unanimous decisions over Mariano Hilario and Andrew Hernandez.

An unbeaten prospect fight at home in Cincinnati, the “Quiet Assassin” Clark picked up two victories in 2016 over increasingly quality competition as he stopped Elvin Perez in six rounds and earned a unanimous decision over Edgar Ortega. The 22-year-old last fought in his hometown in 2015 when he recorded a second round TKO of Joe Wilson Jr.