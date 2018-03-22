Sergio Martinez To Be Special Guest For HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today two-division world champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez will be a special guest for 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend festivities set for June 7-10th in “Boxing’s Hometown.”





“During his championship career Sergio Martinez was a fan favorite who always brought excitement to the ring,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are very much looking forward to his return to Canastota in June to meet and greet his many fans.”

The fighting pride of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Martinez turned pro in 1997. “Maravilla” captured the WBC light middleweight championship before going up in weight to defeat Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik (W 12) in 2010 for the WBC / WBO / The Ring middleweight titles. During his championship career, the charismatic pugilist compiled a pro record of 51-3-2 (28 KOs) that includes wins over Alex Bunema (TKO 8), Paul Williams (KO 2), Darren Barker (KO 11), Matthew Macklin (TKO 11), Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (W 12) and Martin Murray (W 12). Martinez announced his retirement from the sport at the 2015 Hall of Fame Weekend in Canastota.

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Mike Tyson, Miguel Cotto, Marco Antonio Barrera, Kelly Pavlik, Antonio Tarver, James Toney, Micky Ward, Leon and Michael Spinks, Gerry Cooney and many more.





For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.