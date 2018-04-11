Sergey Kuzmin fights on April 21

Top undefeated Russian and Uzbekistan prospects will be showcased at The Real Deal Boxing event set for Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY.





Advance tickets for ‘Real Deal, Showcase Series III’, presented in association with World of Boxing and Uprising Promotions, priced at $150, $125, $75 and $50 are now on sale online through the Kings Theatre website, www.KingsTheatre.com.

Said Vadim Kornilov, manager of four of the international prospects fighting on April 21, “We are looking forward to building a fan base for our Soviet fighters in the Brooklyn area. We plan to bring them to Brooklyn against top opposition numerous times a year working with Evander Holyfield and The Real Deal Boxing.”

Fighting out of Saint Petersburg, Russia, massive heavyweight prospect Sergey Kuzmin, (11-0-0, 8 KO’s), will face an opponent to be announced in a scheduled eight rounder. The 30-year-old, heavy-handed Kuzmin will be making his New York City debut in front an expected huge contingent of Russian boxing fans.

Competing four previous times in the United States, Kuzmin holds victories over Malcolm Tann, Darnell Wilson, Rodney Hernandez and Keenan Hickman in those bouts.





In an eight round junior welterweight clash, 2016 Olympian Baturkhan Ahmedov, (3-0-0, 2 KO’s), fighting out of Crimea, Russian battles knockout artist Prince Lee Isadore, (16-3-1, 16 KO’s), of Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Making his highly anticipated United States debut, the 27-year-old Ahmedov returns to action following a ten round unanimous decision over battle tested veteran Ricky Sismundo on March 17, 2018.

Riding a four-fight knockout victory streak, the 32-year-old Isadore will also be making his United States debut against Ahmedov.

In the junior middleweight division, 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Shakhram Giyasov, (1-0-0, 1KO), will return to the Kings Theatre following his successful professional debut on March 10, 2018, a first round knockout of Nicolas Atilio Velazquez.





On April 21, the 24-year-old Giyasov will be challenged by battle-tested Hungarian veteran Gabor Gorbics, (24-10-0, 14 KO’s). Gorbics will look to return to the win column following a hotly contested eight round decision loss to perennial contender Ahmed El Mousaoui on March 24, 2018 in Marseille, France.

Also returning to the Kings Theatre after a knockout professional debut is 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist Murodjon Akhmadaliev, (1-0-0, 1 KO). Now residing in Brooklyn, NY, the 23-year-old Akhmadaliev stopped David Michel Paz in the first round on March 10, 2018.

Akhmadaliev will face off against an opponent to be announced on April 21 in a six round junior lightweight bout.

