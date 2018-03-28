Sergey Kovalev Fight-Worn Gloves At Hall of Fame

WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev successfully defended his title against Igor Mikhalkin (TKO 7) at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 3rd. Following the bout, Kovalev donated his fight-worn boxing gloves to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.





WBO president Paco Valcarcel, Hall director Ed Brophy, Kovalev’s manager Egis Klimas, Kovalev, Main Events CEO Kathy Duva and Mikhail Denisov of the Eurasian Boxing Parliament following the bout

(Photo courtesy of Ed Mulholland)

“Throughout his championship career, hard hitting Sergey Kovalev has delivered excitement to boxing fans around the world. We’re thrilled that the gloves he wore in his March 3rd WBO light heavyweight championship fight at MSG are now in Canastota,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “Fans will definitely enjoy seeing his fight-worn gloves on display!”

“It is an honor for me to have my gloves in the Hall of Fame,” said Kovalev.





Kovalev celebrates a successful title defense

(Photo courtesy HBO)

Born in Russia, Kovalev now boxes out of Fort Lauderdale, FL. He turned pro in 2009 and has captured the WBO (2013-2016, 2017-present), IBF (2014-2016) and WBA (2014-2016) light heavyweight titles. “Krusher” holds wins over Cedric Agnew, Nathan Cleverly, Jean Pascal and Bernard Hopkins among others. Following the 7th round TKO over Mikhalkin, his record now stands at 32-2-1 (28 KOs) record.

Julia Carmody and her 13-year old son Michael, who is an amateur boxer, visited





the Hall recently from their Pennsylvania home and enjoyed the new Kovalev display

The Kovalev vs. Mikhalkin bout headlined a full card of exciting boxing action at Madison Square Garden presented by Main Events and Krusher Promotions in association with EC Box Promotions and televised live on HBO.

“The International Boxing Hall of Fame has done a wonderful job in preserving the sports history and having Sergey Kovalev’s championship fight gloves now on display in Canastota is wonderful,” said Kovalev’s promoter and Main Events CEO Kathy Duva.

A not-for-profit organization, the International Boxing Hall of Fame opened to the public in 1989 in Canastota, New York and is located at Exit 34 of the New York State Thruway. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.