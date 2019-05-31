Seniesa Estrada vs. Gretchen Abaniel on June 13 on DAZN

Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada (16-0, 6 KOs) will face her toughest challenge yet as she defends her WBC Silver Light Flyweight Championship against former world title challenger Gretchen “Chen Chen” Abaniel (18-10, 6 KOs) in the 10-round main event of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights. The event will take place on Thursday, June 13 at Avalon Hollywood. The fights will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation.





Estrada is a native of East Los Angeles, Calif. who earned multiple titles as an amateur boxer before turning professional in 2011. Since then, the 26-year-old has developed into one of the biggest names in women’s boxing, fighting on important cards in Southern California and in Mexico, where she captured a regional title in November 2018. Estrada plans to fight for a world title in the near future, but she’ll have to get through Abaniel first.

“Gretchen Abaniel has lots of experience and has fought former and current world champions,” said Seniesa Estrada. “I know she will be coming to win and will put up a fight, but I’m prepared to stop the things that she does effectively. I’ve been studying her, and I’m prepared mentally and physically to go out there and get the win in front of my hometown crowd. I’m happy to be fighting at home and can’t wait to put on a great show for everyone who will be in attendance and watching from home.”

Abaniel is a former world title challenger of Palawan, Philippines. The 33-year-old boxer has fought for a world title on several occasions and has fought some of the best fighters in the minimumweight and light flyweight divisions.





“I’m a highly motivated individual and a hardworking person,” said Gretchen Abaniel. “My strong desire to reach my goals has helped me make my dreams come true. I have waited for this opportunity to be a part of Golden Boy card. I thank God above all and Golden Boy for choosing me to be on this card. I promise to give a great fight!”

In the co-main event, Armenian contender Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (16-3, 13 KOs) will face Glen Porras (32-8, 20 KOs) of Cotabato, Philippines in a 10-round super bantamweight fight.

Carlos Caraballo (11-0, 11 KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico will fight in an eight-round bantamweight bout.

Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (19-3, 15 KOs) of Buena Park, Calif. will make his highly anticipated return in an eight-round lightweight fight against Cesar Valenzuela (14-6-1, 5 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona.

David “Junebug” Mijares (7-0, 3 KOs) of Pasadena, Calif.will compete in a six-round lightweight battle.

Pat Manuel (1-0) of Duarte, Calif. will open the night in a four-round super featherweight fight.

Estrada vs. Abaniel is a 10-round fight for the WBC Silver Light Flyweight Title presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Tecate,"THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING." The fights will take place Thursday, June 13 at Avalon Hollywood. The event will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation.

