Sena Agbeko inks advisory deal with Victory Sports

Ghana Super Middleweight standout Sena Agbeko has inked an advisory deal with Victory Sports and Entertainment headed up by Las Vegas-based Mike Leanardi.

The now Tennessee based 168 pounder holds a standout record of 23-1 with one of his more recent wins coming against the tried and tested former NABO Champion Brian Vera. Agbeko opened up about his career so far and his future plans with the guidance of Leanardi and Victory Sports and Entertainment.

The Nashville based African said, “I am firstly delighted to now be advised by Mike Leanardi and Victory Sports and Entertainment. I want to thank God for giving me this great opportunity to progress my career in a way I believe I can do. Mike and VSE have worked with some great fighters and got them great opportunities and that is what I need to push my career on so I am very happy to be able to sign with them.

“I have beaten some good competition so far like Brian Vera who has fought many good fighters. I believe I have already shown that I can compete at the world level, and I now have an advisory team that can help open doors for me so I can get some big opportunities in the future.

“I fully believe I can win titles and I am at an age where I have good years ahead of me to achieve my goals. I want to make my country in Ghana proud and my team proud and I am ready to fight anybody when the opportunities come which I believe they will.”

Victory Sports and Entertainment have been busy in recent weeks, having provided opportunities on ESPN for the likes of Quatavious Cash and Sonny Fredrickson amongst others. VSE’s figurehead Mike Leanardi, opened up about his latest acquisition.

Leanardi said, “I am delighted that Sena has joined us and we will be advising him going forward. Sena is a very talented fighter who can punch and also is entertaining. I think he is a fighter that is made for exciting fights on television.

“We are focused on keeping our fighters active as we have done through the COVID-19 crisis as our fighters have competed on Top Rank’s events and we have more exciting announcements coming soon.

“Sena will be kept very active and we hope to make an announcement on his next fight in the coming weeks. I am excited to see Sena in action and I’m very confident that boxing fans will really enjoy watching Agbeko box.”