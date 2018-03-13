Sena Agbeko faces Lawrence Blakey on March 17

Light heavyweight knockout king Sena “African Assassin” Agbeko will headline Tri-Star Boxing’s special edition of “Fight at the Fairgrounds” when he battles Lawrence Blakey Saturday, March 17 at the Fairground Sports Arena in Nashville, TN.





Tickets can be purchased by going to tristarboxing.com/tickets and doors open at 6 pm. The card is brought to you in association with Blue Chair Bay Rum.

Hailing from Ghana and fighting out of Nashville, Agbeko’s impressive professional ledger reads 20-1 with 18 victories by knockout. The 26-year-old has become a local favorite and Saturday marks his third fight in the Music City. He most recently defeated veteran Anthony Bowman via 2ndround stoppage in January.

Standing across the ring will be Pennsylvania’s Lawrence Blakey. A tough luck fighter with a 5-8-2 record and two wins by KO, Blakey’s been victimized by questionable judging. His last four defeats came via split or majority decision and he’s faced six unbeaten foes. In November 2017, Blakey outpointed Joe Paintiff (12-3) via unanimous decision.

The Agbeko-Blakey fight is scheduled for six rounds.

Exciting junior flyweight Edwin Reyes of Nashville by way of Guatemala faces Mexico’s 56 fight veteran Armando “Chiquita” Vazquez in the 10 round co-feature. The pair previously met in 2017, with Reyes capturing an exciting decision victory. This time around Reyes, 7-3-2 (5 KO’s), aims for a knockout to erase any doubts that he’s the superior fighter.





The undercard will see the return of Antioch, TN’s Luis “El Taino” Galarza in a four round contest. Fighting for the first time in nearly two years, Galarza has an excellent 21-4 record with 15 of his victories by knockout. He’s shared the ring with world champions Kell Brook and Austin Trout but his proudest moment in boxing will come Saturday evening when he donates 100% of his fight purse to LifePoint Church.

Matt Young of Tri-Star Boxing said “This is our second straight St Patricks’ Day card. The turnout in 2017 was amazing and we’re looking to break the numbers this time around. We’ve got an incredible knockout artist in Agbeko along with one of the most exciting fighters out there in Edwin Reyes plus a number of competitive fights featured on the undercard. Luis Galarza is also making his return for a truly special purpose. I’m looking forward to seeing our loyal fans and some new faces on Saturday evening.”

For more information, visit tristarboxing.com.