Selina Barrios Training Camp Quotes

Undefeated NABF Lightweight champion, Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (4-0, 2 KOs) is getting ready for her Corpus Christi Showdown on September 22, 2018, against Patricia Juarez (4-0), sister of WBC Bantamweight champion, Mariana “Barbie” Juarez (50-9-4, 13 KOs).





On the line will be Selina’s NABF Lightweight title. The 10-round bout will take place at Whataburger Field, home to the Corpus Christi Hooks, the double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Training camp has begun and this is what Barrios has had to say:

On her recent training camp in San Antonio…

“Training camp has been very challenging but its going to be worth every minute. I feel very motivated for this camp. I truly believe I am the best in my division and for that to continue to be true, I must train harder than others, and that’s what I’m doing. I understand that Patricia Juarez is undefeated and a very tough opponent. That’s why I’m training extremely hard, because I respect her skill level. It’s going to be a great fight for the fans.





On fighting Patricia Juarez…

“Patricia Juarez is a deserving and tough challenger. I am training as though I am going to be in a tough and grueling fight that will go the distance, but my mindset like my last fight is to also go for a knockout. I am training very hard for this fight and I want the fans to know that I am not taking my opponent lightly.

On fighting in Corpus Christi on the Baseball field for the Houston Astros organization…

“It is a dream come true when you work so hard at something, in my case boxing, and a major organization lets you fight in their facility. The Houston Astros organization is a staple of the city of Corpus Christi, and the entire state of Texas for all that matter. I love fighting in Texas, its where I’m from, and it is a major honor to entertain so many people, especially those who will be in attendance at Whataburger field on September 22nd. Everyone watching my fight, is going to see something special.





On defending her NABF Lightweight title..

“The NABF lightweight title means the world to me at this point in my career, and defending it is very important. I live for people to call me ‘champ’ and to not have a belt, would mean I didn’t work hard enough to keep it. I can’t let that happen, so I am working tremendously hard to keep this belt, because not just do I want to defend it, but I also want to fight for a world title as well, which means I cannot lose the NABF strap.

On the landscape of the lightweight division…

“This is the best division in all of women’s boxing in my opinion. We have Mikaela Mayer and Katie Taylor, who I think are two very talented fighters. I also think Amanda Serrano should be considered in this division, even though she went up multiple weight classes and made history by becoming a six-division world champ. Quite simply said, I want to fight all of them and I want to prove I am the best fighter in this division. I am training and working hard so that I can be the first female fighter to make a million dollars in the ring. I’m going to be a million-dollar baby, and my fighting style will be the reason.”

This event titled “Heavyweight Boxing Showdown” is brought to you by CCC ENTERTAINMENT in conjunction with CC HOOKS, HOUSTON ASTROS, and KEEPPUNCHING ENTERTAINMENT.

Tickets priced General Admission $10, Reserved Seating $18, Premium Reserved Seating $25, VIP Seating $150 are on sale now and can be purchased online at ticktreturn.com. Doors open up at 5:30 PM, first fight is at 6:30 PM. Whataburger Field is located at 734 E Port Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.