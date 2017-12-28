Boxing News 24/7


Selina Barrios and Lisa Porter Make Weight for NABF Lightweight Title

- Leave a Comment

Undefeated female fighters, Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (2-0, 1 KO) and “Lovely” Lisa Porter (1-0-1), both made weight for their upcoming NABF Lightweight title bout, set to take place this Friday, December 29, at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, LA. Barrios weighed in at 131.2 lbs. while Porter tipped the scales at 134.5 lbs.

“I’m ready for war. I know Lisa Porter is in great shape and will bring everything she’s got. All the hard work is done. Now it’s time to fight.” – Selina Barrios


“Barrios and I made weight and it’s go time now. I’m ready to take my career to the next level.” – Lisa Porter

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Press Room / Selina Barrios and Lisa Porter Make Weight for NABF Lightweight Title

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button Twitter Button

Read previous post:
Anthony Joshua-Joseph Parker fight “has never been closer to reality” as the two sides agree purse split term

It's looking likely that we will see a three-belt heavyweight unification showdown next spring. Anthony Joshua, the WBA/IBF ruler, and...

Close