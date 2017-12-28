Selina Barrios and Lisa Porter Make Weight for NABF Lightweight Title

Undefeated female fighters, Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (2-0, 1 KO) and “Lovely” Lisa Porter (1-0-1), both made weight for their upcoming NABF Lightweight title bout, set to take place this Friday, December 29, at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, LA. Barrios weighed in at 131.2 lbs. while Porter tipped the scales at 134.5 lbs.

“I’m ready for war. I know Lisa Porter is in great shape and will bring everything she’s got. All the hard work is done. Now it’s time to fight.” – Selina Barrios





“Barrios and I made weight and it’s go time now. I’m ready to take my career to the next level.” – Lisa Porter