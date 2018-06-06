Selina Barrios faces Aida Satybaldinova on 7/6

Two of boxing’s most exciting female fighters will meet in a battle of unbeaten lightweights on Saturday July 7, 2018, when Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (3-0, 1 KO) and Aida “Lady Sparta” Satybaldinova (3-0-1) square off at the American Bank Center Water Garden Room, in Corpus Christi, TX. The 8-round main event bout will take place on the “Battle By The Bay 3” card, promoted by Reyna Promotions.





Barrios, recognized by her people as the female Roberto Duran, is the current NABF Lightweight champion. Barrios fights out of San Antonio, TX, and is coming off an impressive victory against Lisa Porter. Selina is looking to make a statement against Satybaldinova.

“From what I heard, Aida Satybaldinova likes to bring the fight to her opponent,” said Selina Barrios, sister of undefeated super-lightweight Mario Barrios (21-0, 13 KOs). “I love fighters that come forward, so I know this is going to be an all out war. With that being said, I feel my power is going to be too much for her. I’ll be looking to take her out before the final bell rings. Everyone watching this fight is going to see non-stop action from both sides.”

Satybaldinova, known as the female Triple GGG, is the current WBF International Lightweight champion. Satybaldinova, who originally hails from Astana, Kazakhstan, now lives in the United States where she trains out of Hollywood, CA.

“Selina Barrios has never been in the ring with a fighter like myself,” stated Aida Satybaldinova, who is managed by GM3 Promotions. “I’m true pressure fighter with power in both hands. I have confidence that I will keep my record undefeated. I’m proud fighter who fights from Kazakhstan and I like Mexican style fighter. They stand and fight, not run.”





A rematch clause has been negotiated between both fighter’s camps as both of their respective titles will not be on the line in this bout. If the rematch does indeed happen, both titles will be up for grabs.

“This is going to be a crowd-pleasing fight for the fans,” said Kerry Daigle, Barrios’ advisor. “I know Aida is one hell of a fighter who is going to leave everything in the ring. Selina on the other hand is on another level. Barrios is the future of female boxing and I see her coming out victorious.”

“I glad we were able to come to an agreement to make this fight happen because I know Aida is going to win,” Rodney Hunt of GM3 Promotions, said. “Barrios is good, but she’s never seen a fighter like Aida. She is strong, proud, and determined. One thing I know for sure, the fans are in for a great night of boxing. It’s great match-ups like this that helps keep female boxing on the forefront.”

Tickets priced $25 General Admission and $40 Ringside are on sale now and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or by calling Krystal @ (361) 434-7750 or Able @ (361) 425-3900. Doors open up at 5:30 PM, first fight is at 7:00 PM. The American Bank Center Water Garden Room is located at 1901 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401.