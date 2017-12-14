Seldin-Ulysse Jr. final press conference quotes

Boxing’s newest star, undefeated junior welterweight CLETUS “The Hebrew Hammer” SELDIN, (21-0, 17 KO’s) of Long Island, New York and YVES ULYSSE JR. (14-1, 9 KO’s) met the media for the final time today just two days ahead of their 10-round showdown this Saturday night, December 16 at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada and live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 9:40 p.m. ET.

CLETUS SELDIN

“I believe that if you sacrifice every single thing possible, you have to do that to make yourself a successful person.”

“There’s about 50 ‘Hamma Heads’ coming to my fight and you’ll know who they are.”

“My blood sweat and tears, I will sacrifice everything for your entertainment.”

“I want to show the boxing world, that you don’t have to have a big amateur background to become a main event person on a high network, it’s determination and refuse to lose attitude that will take this to the next level.”





YVES ULYSSE JR.

“It is time to shine”

“This is our moment, this is our moment, we have been doing this for ten years, we are going to take the spot.”

PROMOTER JOE DEGUARDIA





“To have a fighter who is going to be joining the names of Roy Jones and Mike Tyson and being only the 3rd person in back-to-back featured fights on HBO is a testament to my fighter, Cletus Seldin.”

“[Cletus Seldin] is really something special, he’s a throwback to the fighters of the 1920’s-1930’s … and it’s what the fans want to see.”

“I expect to see fireworks, the kind of fireworks that make a fighter.”

