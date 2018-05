Selby vs. Warrington weights and running order

Fight # 1 – 16:00 hrs

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

FRED EVANS V DARRYL SHARP (both fighters weighing in on the day)





Fight # 2

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Featherweight Contest

REECE MOULD V ARNOLDO SOLANO (both fighters weighing in on the day)

Fight # 3

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Featherweight Contest

JACK DANIEL 9st 9lbs V ZIGURDS KRAUKLIS 8st 13lbs 12oz

Fight # 4

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Bantamweight Contest

JACK BATESON 9st 6oz V JOSE HERNANDEZ (weighing in on the day)

Fight # 5

8 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Featherweight Contest

LYON WOODSTOCK 9st 5lbs V EDWIN TELLEZ (weighing in on the day)





Fight # 6

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Lightweight Contest

DANNY WRIGHT 10st 1lb 12oz V MIKEY SAKYI 10st 1lb

Fight # 7

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Middleweight Contest

MARK HEFFRON 11st 5lbs 6oz V ADAM GRABIEC 11st 4lbs 7oz

Fight # 8

8 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Lightweight Contest

OHARA DAVIES 10st 3lbs 10ozV MELVIN WASSING 10st 8lbs 6oz

Fight # 9 – 19:35 hrs

THE VACANT WBO EUROPEAN WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

DARREN TETLEY 10st 5lbs 8oz V MASON CARTWRIGHT 10st 5lbs 12oz





Fight # 10

10 X 2 Minute Rounds International Flyweight Contest

NICOLA ADAMS OBE 8st 1lb 12oz V SOLEDAD DEL VALLE FRIAS 8st 7lbs 4oz

Fight # 11

THE VACANT WBO INTERCONTINENTAL SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

JACK CATTERALL 10st V CHRISTOPHE SEBIRE 10st 2lbs

Fight # 12

THE IBF WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

LEE SELBY 8st 13lbs 12oz V JOSH WARRINGTON 8st 12lbs 14oz

Fight # 13 – LIVE FLOAT

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

WILLY HUTCHINSON V ADAM JONES (both fighters weighing in on the day)