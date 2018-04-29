Segolene Lefebvre Still WBF World Champion

The World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Super Bantamweight Championship belt is still around the waist of Segolene Lefebvre from France, after she defended the title for the second time on Saturday night, April 28, in Douai.





Televised live in France on Sport+ and SFR Sport, and in front of more than 5000 spectators at the Salle Gayant, Lefebvre won a deserved unanimous decision over former IBF World Champion Gabriela Bouvier from Uruguay.

Lefebvre (24) fought a controlled fight, and while Bouvier tried her best it was the defending champion who usually got her punches off first and was the busier of the two. Both coming forward and on the retreat she had the edge in what was a solid but unspectacular bout.

Judges Jean-Marcel Nartz and Smail Alitouche scored the fight clearly in Lefebvre´s favour by 97-93 and 98-92, while judge Edward Marshall saw it closer at 96-94. Her record moves to an unblemished 10-0 (1), and Bouvier (26) falls to 13-9-1 (3).

The fight was part of a championship triple-header promoted by former European and WBA World Champion Brahim Asloum in association with Robert Pantigny and the Douai Boxing Club.