Seferi Retains WBF Title With Impressive KO;

World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Cruiserweight Champion Sefer Seferi made a successful first defense of his title Saturday night, April 1, at the Markthalle in Burgdorf, Switzerland. With a near sell-out crowd of 1500 fans, he left no one disappointed.





Seferi effectively put an end to a fifteen-fight winning streak of Brazilian challenger Marcelo Ferreira dos Santos, scoring a fifth round knockout to improve his record to 22-1 (20). Losing for the first time since 2007, Ferreira dos Santos drops to 22-11-1 (18).

It was a competitive fight in the first four rounds, but with Seferi having the edge. In the fifth, he surprised and hurt Ferreira dos Santos in the first few seconds, but the former Brazilian and South American champion appeared to have weathered the storm as the round drew to a close.

But just before the bell sounded to end the stanza, Seferi send Ferreira dos Santos to the canvas with an explosive combination, landing to both body and head. A clearly hurt challenger failed to beat the count of referee Jozo Gabric, who waived the fight off at 2:59.

Seferi proved once again that he has massive power in both hands, which makes him a dangerous opponent for anyone. As Intercontinental Champion he is an obvious possible challenger for WBF World Cruiserweight Champion Taylor Mabika, and that fight would almost certainly also be explosive.

Darragh Foley steps back in the ring

WBA world rated “SUPER” Darragh Foley steps back in the ring next Saturday 8th April for the first time in 2017. The Irishman is set to defend his WBA strap for the second time against former WBC Youth World Champion Sonny Katiandagho (11-1) in Australia.

Sonny Katiandagho is a talent, the skillful 24 year old Filipino has been climbing the rankings since his debut in 2011. His last four fights have seen him pick up a youth world title, beat an undefeated prospect in South Korea, KO a 9-0 dutch champion for the vacant EPBC title and beat the experienced Stevie Ferdinandus in China to see out 2016 undefeated.

Fresh from his US training camp Foley has stated that he has no fear and is willing to fight anyone to get his shot at a world title. He has power in both hands, a granite chin and is excited at the opportunity to do a number on his talented foe.

Darragh Foley (WBA #15) vs Sonny Katiandagho (Former WBC World Youth Champion) will be streamed live for FREE by Aus Boxing through Facebook Live from 18:30 Australian eastern standard time on Saturday 8th April 2017. Follow Aus Boxing on Facebook to stream the event.