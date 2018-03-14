Second Generation Boxer Looks To Make His Mark On Windham Fight Card

Windham, NH [March 14, 2018] – Boston Boxing Promotions has announced another fight for the Championship Boxing event to be held Saturday, April 28 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire as Boston’s Jarel Pemberton takes on New York’s Borngod Washington in a four-round super middleweight fight.





Pemberton is a second generation boxer. His father Scott Pemberton finished his professional boxing career with a record of 29-5-1, with 24 big knockout wins. He challenged Jeff Lacy for the IBF super middleweight world championship in 2005, defeated longtime contender Omar Sheika twice in two all-time classics that are still staples of programming on ESPN Classic, and he fought in front of a sell-out crowd of over 10,000 fans amidst a blizzard at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence in his final fight of his career in 2006 against Peter Manfredo Jr.

Jarel Pemberton, a former member of the United States Marine Corps, is 2-0 as a pro boxer following an amateur career that saw him win the 2015 Rocky Marciano Tournament and New England Golden Gloves. He finished his amateur career with a record of 12-3.

“Every kid sees their dad as a real life action hero, but my father really felt like one,” said Pemberton.

“I went to a lot of his fights when I was a kid. Now, as a pro boxer myself, it dawns on me how incredible his career was and how far he made it.”

Now, Pemberton works on adding chapters to the Pemberton fighting family legacy himself as he takes on Borngod Washington on April 28 in Windham.





“My opponent in April is the most experienced guy I’ve ever fought. It’ll be nice to take on someone who has been there and done that and test myself against a guy who knows how to handle himself in the ring no matter what I throw at him. I’m up for the challenge.”

Borngod Washington is unfazed by Pemberton’s amateur accomplishments and boxing pedigree.

“I’m looking forward to coming to New Hampshire for a good fight. If all goes well, I predict I will win a decision,” said Washington.

“I’ll be ready, and I’m sure he will be too.”

Tickets for the April 28, 2018 Championship Boxing event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.





Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxing at the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.