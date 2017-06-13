Second City Slickers – BCB Promotions return to Birmingham next month

BCB Promotions return to Birmingham next month with their five-fight Professional Boxing Dinner Show – Second City Slickers.

Former WBC International Super Bantamweight Champion and English Super Bantamweight King, Sean Davis (12-1), is back in action. ‘Showtime’ lost his WBC strap to Gamal Yafai in a hotly-anticipated local derby at the Barclaycard Arena last month. The 27 year-old Brummie will be looking to finish the season on a high as he looks to go again next term.

Undefeated Birmingham super welterweight, Jordan Clayton (6-0), also features. The 23 year-old defeated Nick Golubs last time out as he featured on the same show as Davis at the Barclaycard Arena. Having secured an International Challenge belt, Clayton has his eyes on a British strap this time around.





“I am excited to get back on this show now and rack up some more wins,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I am as motivated as ever for this one. It is another title fight so that is obviously something to get excited about and it will hopefully gain me some followers and get my name out there even more.”

Joining Davis and Clayton are a trio of debutants – all from Birmingham. Super welterweight Ashley Silver, cruiserweight Matt Sen, and heavyweight Nathan Stevens all feature.

Tickets are £65 VIP to include a two-course meal or £35 standard, unreserved seating. Call 07964 984 445.