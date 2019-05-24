Sebastian Fundora vs. Hector Zepeda on June 21

Six-foot, 7-inch Californian Sebastian Fundora Faces Hector Zepeda of Mexico In Main Event While Dominican Republic’s Michel Rivera Clashes With Mexico’s Rene Tellez Giron in Co-Featured Bout of Tripleheader Live At 10 p.m. ET/PT From WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa





NEW YORK – May 24, 2019 – Six talented prospects will each put their undefeated records on the line in the next edition of ShoBox: The New Generation on Friday, June 21 live on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/PT from WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

Billed as “Someone’s O Must Go,” the exciting night of fights will feature six boxers with a combined record of 91 wins and no defeats. Since the developmental prospect series debuted in 2001, a total of 186 boxers have lost their undefeated record on ShoBox.

In the main event, southpaw Sebastian Fundora (12-0, 8 KOs) of Coachella, Calif., faces Hector Zepeda (17-0, 4 KOs) from Tijuana, Mexico, in a 10-round super welterweight bout. In the co-feature, Michel Rivera (15-0, 10 KOs) from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic takes on Mexico’s Rene Tellez Giron (13-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout. In the telecast opener, Argentina’s Jose Romero (21-0, 7 KOs) battles Yeis Solano (14-0, 10 KOs) of Colombia, also in an eight-round lightweight fight.





“In the 18-year history of ShoBox: The New Generation, we have yet to feature a tripleheader with all young, undefeated prospects who are also making their ShoBox debuts,” said Gordon Hall, Executive Producer of the series since its inception in 2001. “These promising prospects have a combined record of 91-0 and hope to join the current list of 80 fighters who fought on the series and went on to become world champions. This is a show not to be missed.”

The event is promoted by Sampson Boxing in association with Paco Presents. Tickets, starting at $10, are on sale now and available at www.WinnaVegas.com.

“I’m very proud to present these future champions on ShoBox: The New Generation, a show that has built so many careers and champions,” said promoter Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing. “It’s very exciting to present so many undefeated fighters against each other in one event. Every one of these fighters are putting their young careers on the line and three of them will move forward and three will step back that night.”

Nicknamed “The Towering Inferno” and trained by his father, the 21-year-old Fundora fought three times in 2018 and has been called the tallest 154-pound boxer in the division’s history. Often holding a five- to eight-inch height advantage over his opponents, Fundora has knocked out his last four opponents and started 2019 in electrifying fashion with a third-round knockout of then 10-0 Donnie Marshall. Nine of his 12 wins have come against opponents with winning records.

“It’s an honor to be the headliner on a ShoBox event,” said Fundora, originally from West Palm Beach, Fla., whose all-action style has been compared to former world champion Antonio Margarito. “My opponent, Hector Zepeda, is from a respected Tijuana boxing family and he will be very tough. A victory over an undefeated fighter like Zepeda will be a big step forward for me. Training is going well, and I’ll be more than ready to give the fans another exciting performance on June 21.”

Also 21-years-old, Zepeda is a busy, five-year veteran who goes by the nickname “Baby” and who fought five times in 2018. His father Ernesto Zepeda is a former professional boxer and he’s trained by noted Mexican trainer Romulo Quirarte. During his career, Ernesto sparred all-time great Julio Cesar Chavez, Sr. and Hector is a currently sparring with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. Zepeda is coming off a unanimous decision win over Giovanny Gonzalez on May 18 in Tijuana. In February, Zepeda scored an eight-round unanimous decision over Jesus Javier Gutierrez Montenegro.

“This is the first opportunity that has been presented to me at this caliber,” Zepeda said. “Fundora is a strong fighter, much taller than most. He loves to exchange blows and I am sure this is going to be a great fight. Training is going great. I am working very hard physically and mentally to leave everything inside the ring June 21. A victory over Fundora on SHOWTIME will open doors, so that a lot of people will know who I am and open the way for better things in my career.”

The 21-year-old Rivera from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is a hard-hitting three-year professional fighting for the first time in the United States. Rivera has stopped five of his last six opponents and was last seen scoring a two-round stoppage over Argentina’s Carlos Daniel Cordoba in January. He has faced eight fighters with winning records, including two who were previously undefeated.

“I am super excited to have this opportunity to fight on ShoBox,” Rivera said. “That is where all boxers dream to fight on, especially those with less opportunities like me. My opponent is shorter than me and fights at half-distance and likes to counterattack. He uses his jab a lot and is used to fighting bigger rivals. He’s also more active the first three rounds, then starts to lower the intensity. I need to be aware of his overhand right.”

The 20-year-old Tellez Giron is a native of Queretaro, Mexico. The undefeated slugger known as “El Bravo” is an almost four-year professional with a reputation for fighting in his opponents’ backyard and still coming away victorious. An accomplished amateur, Tellez Giron had 180 amateur fights starting at the age of 12 and was a state, regional and national champion, as well as Golden Gloves champ. He turned pro at the age of 15 and in 2018 traveled to Ukraine where he captured the vacant WBC Youth Silver title. In his last fight, he stopped fellow Mexican Mario Enrique Martinez in two rounds in December of last year. He has faced nine fighters with winning records, including five who were undefeated.

“In reality, to me, this is just another fight,” Tellez Giron said. “I have been in tough fights before and this is nothing new for me. I am aiming for bigger and better things, so I feel very motivated because this is the time to demonstrate what I have and to show everyone what I am made of. Rivera is a strong fighter, who likes to use distance. I also know that he is very disciplined.”

The 23-year-old Romero is a native of Cordoba, Argentina. He won the World Boxing Council Latino Super Featherweight Title in November 2017 and defended it twice. He is also the current Argentina (FAB) Super Featherweight Title and International Boxing Federation Latino Super Featherweight Champion.

“I am a proud champion of Argentina, but now I’m ready to do what so many of my great countrymen have done and bring my skills to the world,” said Romero, fighting for the first time in the U.S. “It is a great honor to fight on SHOWTIME, where so many champions have fought before me. From my pro debut, my promoter Sampson Lewkowicz has promised me this chance and now it’s here. I will not blow it. I am training like all my dreams depend on winning. They do.”

Solano is a 26-year-old native of Monteria, Colombia. The hard-punching Solano is a former World Boxing Association Fedebol Lightweight Champion and in 2012 placed third in the Colombia National Games. In his last fight, he scored a five-round stoppage over Jesus Manuel Sandoval in October 2018. He is currently training at Compton Boxing Gym in Compton, Calif., and is trained by Jose Ponce, Sr. and his son Jose Ponce, Jr.

“I feel very fortunate to have this platform to showcase my talent,” Solano said. “My opponent has an extensive record and I know he’s a good fighter and, like me, I know that he is probably preparing for a war. I look forward to demonstrating all the hard work I am putting in for this fight and at the end of the fight, I will continue to be undefeated.”

Barry Tompkins will call the action from ringside with boxing historian Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.