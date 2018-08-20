Sebastian Fundora vs Antonio Urista on August 24 from the Armory in Minneapolis

A 90-minute prelims telecast has been added to an already stacked three-hour Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) show live on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Friday, August 24 from the Armory in Minneapolis.





Unbeaten rising super welterweight Sebastian Fundora will take on Michigan’s Antonio Urista in a 10-round showdown that headlines the live prelims telecast.

Coverage of prelims begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and will also feature the pro debut of former amateur standout Omar Juarez,as he steps into the ring in a four-round lightweight bout and undefeated bantamweight prospect Antonio Russell takes on Nick Otieno of Kenyain an eight-round bout.

Prelims precede a three-hour telecast of PBC on FS1 and FOX Deportes action beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and headlined by welterweight contender Jamal James returning to action in his hometown as he takes on Mexico’s Mahonry Montes.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and are available by visiting www.ArmoryMN.com or Ticketmaster.com.





Standing an astounding 6-foot-6, Fundora (9-0, 5 KOs)continued his ascent with a fifth-round stoppage of previously unbeaten Veshawn Owens in April on FS1 at the Armory. Born in West Palm Beach but now fighting out of California, the 20-year-old has fought in Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay since turning pro in 2016 at age 19. He will take on the 31-year-old Urista (10-2, 2 KOs) of Lansing, Michigan, who enters this matchup on a three-fight winning streak.

After a stellar amateur career, the 19-year-old Juarez will step into the ring for the first time as a pro on August 24. He fights out of the Brownsville-area of Texas and is a motivational speaker for kids in the area while also attending the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

The 25-year-old Russell (11-0, 9 KOs), brother of featherweight champion Gary and unbeaten Gary Antuanne, has stayed unbeaten since turning pro in 2015, most recently knocking out Jonathan Ramos in May. Russell is trained alongside his brothers by their father, Gary Russell Sr., and will look to continue his rise toward another world champion to the Russell lineage on August 24.

Fans can live stream the fights on the FOX Sports app, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.