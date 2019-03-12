Sebastian Eubank to appear on VIP Promotions’ Oldham show

Boxing fans will get the chance to watch one of the siblings from the famous Eubank fighting family, live and free on Saturday March 16, when Sebastian Eubank appears on VIP Promotions’ Oldham show.





Sebastian – brother of Chris Eubank Jr and son of boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr – has his second pro outing on the card, which is topped by Salford’s March Leach and sees the return of Oldham’s Mark Heffron, with all the action streamed on vipboxing.tv

Light-heavyweight Eubank is trained by fellow Brighton man, and former WBO World Heavyweight Title challenger, Scott Welch. The pair have worked together for a number of years now and, with his huge wealth of experience and knowledge in the game, Scott is adamant that Seb is a genuine star in the making.

“On and off, we’ve been with Seb all the way through the amateurs,” explained former British heavyweight champion Welch. “He lost to the same guy – a top England boy – in the quarter finals of the ABAs and the Haringey Cup. He got pipped to the post, there was nothing in it, but it didn’t go our way, and after that he decided not to go pro. He’s now got everything in place in his life and wants another crack at it.





“He made his pro debut on the undercard when his brother [Chris Eubank Jr] fought George Groves [February 2018]. He’s back now in full training and is currently out sparring Lawrence Okolie in Monaco, before this show on Saturday.

“He’s like his brother. He’s very serious and can punch. He was a known, deadly puncher in the amateurs. He’s a serious contender. He wants to get the job done emphatically, and he’ll be calling out the big names as we go. I don’t think he’s worried about [Anthony] Yarde or [Joshua] Buatsi or any of them, once he gets going. Obviously, it’s all talking at the moment, but he’s definitely going to be a man to be reckoned with. You’ll see as he goes along. He just needs to be active and busy. By the end of the year we want to be looking at 10 fights.

“He can absolutely go on to emulate the successes of his dad and brother. He does everything right, he’s a true professional and when you see him you’ll understand what I’m talking about. If you want to see a definite star in the making, then come along to this show in Oldham and you’ll see exactly what we’re talking about.”

“This Oldham card is a really good show,” said promoter, Steve Wood. “Marc Leach, who is trained by Jamie Moore, is topping the bill, and we also have the likes of Mark Heffron returning after his recent British Title loss to Liam Williams. Throw in the mix, Seb Eubank too, and it’s a show not be missed. If you can’t get along to the show, tune into vipboxing.tv and catch all the action, live and completely free.”

VIP Promotions present an evening of boxing at the Oldham Leisure Centre (Sat Nav OL9 6EJ) on Saturday March 16. Headlining will be Salford’s Marc Leach and appearing on the undercard will be Oldham’s Mark Heffron and Jack Kilgannon; Manchester’s Jake James, Kane Gardner and Aqib Fiaz; and Brighton’s Seb Eubank.

Tickets priced at £35 (general) and £60 (ringside) are available from all boxers, or at vipboxing.tv

The show will also be streamed live and free at vipboxing.tv

VIP ANNOUNCE DEAL TO SHOWCASE AFRICA’S TOP BOXING TALENT LIVE AND FREE IN THE UK

In an exciting development for UK fights fans, VIP Promotions have announced they will be showcasing some of Africa’s best boxing talent live and free on vipboxing.tv

One of the Britain’s biggest boxing promoters, with some of the UK’s best fighters already part of the stable – including World Featherweight Champion Josh Warrington – VIP have teamed up Kalakoda Promotions and will stream a live African show every last Friday of the month. The first show will debut on March 29 and is topped by hard-hitting unbeaten light-middleweight, Emile Kalekuzi, 14-0 (10).

The promotional outfits already have a healthy relationship after agreeing last year to host a ‘home and away’, twice-yearly, ‘UK versus Africa’ show – which has already proved to be a great success.

Now, with the announcement their shows will be broadcast to a UK audience, the head of South Africa’s Kalakoda says British fight fans will be the winners as they get the chance to experience African boxing at its best.

“We already have one of the world’s biggest boxing audiences,” explained Saul Loggenberg, Chief Executive of Kalakoda Promotions. “Our reach is 300 million viewers and our viewer numbers are between 50-120 million, across 38 Sub-Saharan African countries.

“But having a UK audience will also allow us to showcase some of the best African talent and hopefully allow these fighters the chance to build a new following abroad and ultimately the chance to fight in the UK.

“Obviously the UK is used to watching boxing, but the biggest differences they will notice will be in the matching because we don’t have a culture of using journeymen to build fighters. So, although there will always be knock outs, there should be more 50-50 fights.

“I think the knowledgeable UK audience will appreciate the raw talent, as well as be pleasantly surprised at the quality on show because, as I’ve always maintained, I feel African fighters get a raw deal in terms of ratings.

“It’s fantastic to continue to build our relationship with VIP Promotions. I sincerely hope that as we continue to work together internationally, we will build opportunities for fighters and additional chances to collaborate as we have done previously with great success.”

Head of VIP Promotions, Steve Wood, said: “Our Vipboxing.tv channel, which broadcasts our UK shows live and completely free, already has a huge reach, and is doing great numbers. So, I’m really excited about this new development. I know how good these African shows are, the fights are of the highest quality, and I’m sure British boxing fans will get behind this new initiative, pick their favourite African fighter, and follow his or her journey on our channel.”