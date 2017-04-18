Season Premiere of The Fight Game with Jim Lampley debuts Wednesday at 11:00 p.m. on HBO

THE FIGHT GAME WITH JIM LAMPLEY kicks off its sixth season WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. Hosted by the four-time Sports Emmy® winner, who has hosted HBO Boxing since joining the network in 1988, the show is a provocative, engaging and informative experience that delves into intriguing storylines, newsmakers and issues that are top-of-mind in boxing.





The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.

Segments on this edition of THE FIGHT GAME include: a look at the hard-fought March 18 title bouts of pound-for-pound stars Gennady Golovkin and “Chocolatito” Gonzalez; correspondent Melissa Stark’s visit to the boxing hotbed of Mexico to gauge whether Canelo Álvarez or Julio César Chávez Jr. is more popular; expert analyst Bernard Hopkins goes into the classroom to break down Joshua vs. Klitschko and Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.; and a survey of the latest news and headlines with Lampley and Max Kellerman.

Immediately following the show’s April 19 debut, fight fans can log on to hbo.com for an exclusive overtime segment hosted by Lampley.