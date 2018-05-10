Sean Turner expects to beat Nathan Gorman

Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner is confident he’ll have too much physicality for heavyweight rival Nathan Gorman when the pair clash on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s comeback.





Dublin’s Turner (12-2-KO8) is one of the division’s most underrated fighters and will be looking to bounce back from a decision defeat to Filip Hrgovic when he takes on unbeaten Gorman (12-0-KO10) at the Manchester Arena on June 9.

Turner, 27, said: “The difference between Nathan Gorman and myself is that he’s more of a boxer and I’m more of a fighter.

“He’s got fast hands and fast feet and he looks to box. The thing with me is, I come in and take people’s heads off and knock them out cold.

“I’m far more aggressive than him and I’m far more ruthless. I’ve had more fights. I’m going to break his heart on the night.





“My chin is 10 out of 10. I’ve been in with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua and the rest of the best in the world. I’ve a granite chin. You can hit me all day and I’ll never go down.”

Gorman, who is mentored by the legendary Ricky Hatton, has been impressive in racking up three consecutive knockout wins but faces his biggest test in Turner on a night that sees lineal world heavyweight champion Fury return to action.

