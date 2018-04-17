Sean McGoldrick spars Selby and McDonnell ahead of Gloucester return

Former Commonwealth gold medallist Sean McGoldrick is sparring world champions Lee Selby and Jamie McDonnell ahead of letting loose his frustration in Gloucester on May 12.









McGoldrick (4-0-KO2) had been due to box on last month’s Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker undercard in Cardiff in front of an ocean of Welsh fans only for scheduling issues to deny him.

The promising 26-year-old bantamweight admits the disappointment was hard to take but ultimately reacted by throwing himself back into sparring and will now showcase his work on the undercard of Akeem Ennis Brown’s WBC world youth title shot.

McGoldrick said: “I had a couple of days off to recover then a couple of days of normal training and then I was back sparring. I’ve been working with Lee Selby and Jamie McDonnell and learning so much.

“Lee is a bit heavier than me and Jamie is so big for our division so it’s been a real learning experience. I’ve provided them with good sparring too so hopefully it’s a mutually beneficial situation.









“Physically I was fine after Cardiff but the biggest battle was keeping my discipline psychologically. I knew MTK Global would sort me out with something fast and now I have my target.

“I can’t wait to get in there in Gloucester and show what I can do. Akeem is a brilliant fighter too and I’ve seen him spar in our gym. He’s so tricky and has a great jab.

“We’re going to give all the fans a great night.”

