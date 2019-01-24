Sean McGoldrick has joined new trainer Jamie Moore

Welsh star Sean McGoldrick says he has a new lease of life after teaming up with new trainer Jamie Moore.





The 2010 Commonwealth gold medallist has recently made the decision to change his training set-up, and McGoldrick (7-0) is excited to be working with his new team.

McGoldrick said: “I’m delighted to team up with Jamie Moore. Both him and Nigel Travis are fantastic coaches and I’m confident they can help me achieve what I want to achieve in boxing.

“I’ve been in touch with Jamie for a while to see if he would be able to train me and now everything has fell into place at the right time.





“It is only my first week in the gym but there is a great buzz around the place and it’s such a happy and good place to train.

“I have a new lease of life. I’ve been excited to go to the gym and now I’m always looking forward to the next session.

“Both Jamie and Nigel know exactly what they’re talking about and I personally think they are the right people to take me forward. Everybody is working hard in the gym and learning at the same time.”

###

Hall of Famer and MTK Global President Bob Yalen is delighted by the prospect of six MTK Global Fight Nights in as many weeks kicking off on February 22.

The relentless run of action begins at the home of British boxing, York Hall and continues with shows in Cardiff, Brentwood, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast – all broadcast live, exclusive and free on iFL TV.

With a new broadcast team on board that sees world-renowned commentators Alex Steedman and Barry Jones plus new MC Terry Kavanagh join co-presenter Sophia de Stefano, Yalen’s hopes are high.

Yalen said: “It’s less than a month until our 2019 fight series kicks off and I would like to take this opportunity to welcome the outstanding team of announcers and MC who are set to bring our viewers all the action live on iFL TV.

“If a rubber-stamp on MTK Global’s commitment to providing boxing fans with the best viewing experience possible were needed, signing a commentary team of the calibre of Alex Steedman and Barry Jones is surely just that.

“Boxing fans in the UK are already well aware of their talents, with many believing they are simply the best duo behind the microphones when it comes to calling the action… insightful analysis combined with a true passion for the game helps viewers understand and appreciate the artistry of what is going on both inside and outside the ring.

“The strategy… the shifting fortunes… all the action brought to the viewer by two of the most experienced boxing announcers anywhere, and one, in Barry’s case, who has lived it from a championship level. Alongside their co-presenter Sophia de Stefano, who did excellent work last year on the MTK Global telecasts, we firmly believe that we have the strongest group possible to give the fans what they want in a commentary team.

“And with the recent signing of Terry Kavanagh as the MC after an involved search to find the in-ring voice of MTK Global, the on-camera team is complete. Terry brings a wealth of knowledge and charisma to his position, and we are looking forward to seeing him get both the crowd in attendance and the viewers watching on iFL TV excited for the action.

“Sit back and enjoy as MTK Global and iFL TV begins its season next month, live on February 22 from the historic York Hall.”

TICKETS TO OUR SHOWS: mtkglobalstore.com/tickets