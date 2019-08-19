Sean Davis Ready To Grasp Title Opportunity

Sean Davis is more than aware he cannot afford to let the opportunity to become a champion again pass him by.





Davis and Lee Glover are to contest the vacant Midlands featherweight title, in a must-win clash for both parties.

They headline BCB Promotions’ show in the Stadium Suite at the Banks’s Stadium, Walsall Football Club, on Saturday September 7. The bill is titled ‘Back at the Banks’s.’

Brummie Davis possesses a slight edge on pro experience and has held notable belts before, along with challenging for major domestic honours.





His breakthrough year of 2016 saw him gain English and WBC International titles, albeit at a lower weight of super bantam.

They were claimed with unanimous points wins over Jason Booth and Paul Economides respectively, with all of his 14 paid victories coming over-the-distance.

His four defeats have all come against formidable foes, the last against Qais Ashfaq on a televised Matchroom bill in Liverpool,

Davis pinched a round off the undefeated prospect before going down on points, coming off second 79-73 over the distance.

His pro ‘0’ was relinquished two years ago, when he was halted in the seventh round defending the WBC bauble against Gamal Yafai.

Davis was then unanimously outpointed by Thomas Patrick Ward for the British super bantam crown last year, before stepping up to feather.

‘Showtime’ contested the vacant English strap with Reece Mould in June, but was stopped again and this time in the fourth.

That leaves Davis with a point to prove and the chance to rebound against Glover, who has unsuccessfully gone for English and Midlands titles himself.

The 29-year-old, from Hockley in the second city, believe he has the beating of ‘the Tipton Slasher’ if he performs to his potential.

Davis said: “It’s a good fight, a Midlands derby and one to get excited about. I told my team to get me a title fight and this is a great opportunity that I’ve jumped at.

“This could be right up there with what I’ve done before in the game, I’ve never held the Midlands title and I certainly want to.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Lee, I’m expecting the best from him and I know that he’ll be focussed on beating me.

“I’ve got the advantage of being in big fights with long camps while he’s not been boxing, so it hasn’t taken me long to get back into shape.

“I’m always fit and I’ll still be throwing punches in the 10th round, if we get to that. Lee’s been there himself, so he knows what it takes to see the finish.

“If we both box to our best, I still think I’ll win and I’ll do anything that it takes to get my hands on the belt. I’m not going to pass up on this chance.

“This is important to me, I have to get the job done to stand any chance of going for the bigger titles again.

“I thrive on being tested, I’ve come unstuck before but it’s only been against the very top lad, who should go on to bigger and better things.

“I lost my last one and that was to a quality operator, who was a full-time boxer. All he does is eat, train and sleep.

“I have to get up at 4.30am for a run, then go to work in a physical job (as a welder) and train afterwards. I only have Sundays off.

“I’d love to have boxing as my main profession and, to do that, I have to get to the next level. I’m working hard to try and achieve that.”

A number of supporting acts will occupy the home corner on the under-card, with Tommy Loach returning to the ring after 17 months out of the ring.

Loach somehow saw the final bell last time out and still drew his last outing with MJ Hall, despite suffering a torn cartilage and ruptured ACL in his left leg during the contest.

The welterweight prospect, from West Bromwich, is still unbeaten after four pro bouts, having recorded back-to-back TKOs on the heels of a points victory on his debut.

Unbeaten Brummie southpaw Shaka Thompson, from Selly Oak, has recorded five points successes in the middleweight division himself and is aiming to make it six of the best.

The left-hander hasn’t lost a round in seeing off Sean Gorman, Callum Ide, Liam Griffiths, Martin Kabhrel and Jordan Grannum, but has yet to box this year.

Dudley’s Ruben Campbell is preparing to lace on the gloves again, after outpointing Hall on his pro bow in May.

Another second-generation boxer, Campbell is planning to campaign as a super lightweight, the same ranks where his dad Ray ‘Raza’ Campbell featured in the early 1990s.

Alex Jones also defeated Hall over-the-distance on his debut and, like Campbell, is readying himself for more ring action.

The former soldier, from Tiverton in Devon, turned over in Walsall at the Town Hall and now returns to box at the Banks’s.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP with a hot fork buffet, are available by calling the Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414, extension 416. It will be £40 for entry on the door.