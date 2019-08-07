Sean Davis and Lee Glover back in action

Sean Davis and Lee Glover are to contest the vacant Midlands featherweight title, in a must-win clash for both parties next month.





They headline BCB Promotions’ show in the Stadium Suite at the Banks’s Stadium, Walsall Football Club, on Saturday September 7. The bill is titled ‘Back at the Banks’s.’

Brummie Davis possesses a slight edge on pro experience and has held notable belts before, along with challenging for major domestic honours.

His breakthrough year of 2016 saw him gain English and WBC International titles, albeit at a lower weight of super bantam.





Glover meanwhile has twice lost out on an English Title but has fought at featherweight more often.

It’s an intriguing contest to start the new season fro BCB.

Six supporting acts will occupy the home corner on the under-card, with Tommy Loach returning to the ring after 17 months out of the ring.

Loach somehow saw the final bell last time out and still drew his last outing with MJ Hall, despite suffering a torn cartilage and ruptured ACL in his left leg during the contest.

The welterweight prospect, from West Bromwich, is still unbeaten after four pro bouts, having recorded back-to-back TKOs on the heels of a points victory on his debut.

Super bantamweight Liam Davies, from Donnington in Telford, has impressed since turning pro last December and has already racked up four wins.

The second generation fighter has shown power and already has his maiden TKO, with two other opponents also visiting the floor but lasting the duration.

The son of former Midlands champion Tristan Davies previously racked up 100 amateur contests for his father’s Donnington Boxing Club and boxed for England.

Troi Coleman, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, is also 4-0 and all points successes, the last over Midlands title challenger Owen Jobburn.

‘The Hawk,’ a former kickboxer, still trains out of the Platinum gym in his hometown. He’s mainly performed at super middle so far.

Unbeaten Brummie southpaw Shaka Thompson, from Selly Oak, has recorded five points successes in the middleweight division himself and is aiming to make it six of the best.

The left-hander hasn’t lost a round in seeing off Sean Gorman, Callum Ide, Liam Griffiths, Martin Kabhrel and Jordan Grannum, but has yet to box this year.

Dudley’s Ruben Campbell is preparing to lace on the gloves again, after outpointing Hall on his pro bow in May.

Another second-generation boxer, Campbell is planning to campaign as a super lightweight, the same ranks where his dad Ray ‘Raza’ Campbell featured in the early 1990s.

Alex Jones also defeated Hall over-the-distance on his debut and, like Campbell, is readying himself for more ring action.

The former soldier, from Tiverton in Devon, turned over in Walsall at the Town Hall and now returns to box at the Banks’s.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP with a hot fork buffet, are available by calling the Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414, extension 416. It will be £40 for entry on the door.