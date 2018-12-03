Scottish boxing heroes Taylor & Weir hail surge of interest

World-ranked super-lightweight Josh Taylor and two-weight world champion Paul Weir both expressed enthusiasm over the future of Scottish boxing at the weekend’s MTK Global show.





Taylor and Weir attended the event at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena – broadcast live on BoxNation – and hailed the resurgence of the sport in a nation that has also produced champions such as Ken Buchanan, Jim Watt and Scott Harrison.

Taylor said: “I was at the last show MTK Global had here and this one is already double busy long before the main events. The atmosphere is great so it looks like the future is good.

“Scottish boxing is in a real good place. There are shows all over the country so boxers are getting out. Before, Scottish boxers were on the shelf and having to go down south.





“All these lads boxing on this show are good friends of mine. We all grew up together and went through the amateur system together.

“I think Reece McFadden will do very well. If he knuckles down and concentrates then I think he can go very far. He’s a great wee fighter.”

Weir, who won minimumweight and light-flyweight titles in the 1990s, was also ringside and added: “I think Scottish boxing is in a good state and with MTK Global bringing in television, it can only be good for the guys.

“There’s huge passion for boxing in Scotland. The fans get behind the fighters and I’d imagine the cards go on, it’ll have to be in bigger venues.

“I saw Reece fight Andrew Selby in the Commonwealth Games when he won and I thought he’s fantastic. He’s got great potential and with his management and training, I imagine he’ll be fast-tracked.”

A sensational night of action on the night saw Kash Farooq retain the British bantamweight title against Iain Butcher, Tyrone McKenna edge Lewis Benson in a thrilled, Kieran Smith win the WBC International Silver super-welterweight crown and several other MTK Global stars shine.

Next up, MTK Global heads for Belfast for Friday’s show: TICKETS HERE

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

About MTK Global

MTK Global is the world’s foremost fighter management company. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, it was founded in September 2012 by two-time European boxing champion, Matthew Macklin.

MTK Global delivers a wide range of support and services including career development, legal, media, endorsements and sponsorships to more than a hundred professional fighters. It provides boxing shows, events and training gyms in various locations worldwide: Marbella, Spain, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, United Kingdom, Johannesburg, South Africa, Sta. Catarina, Brasil and Sydney, Australia.