Dynamite fisted heavyweight talent Tommy Welch aims to do a seek and destroy mission in Italy this Saturday (31st July) when he has his fourth professional fight.

Photo: Hennessy Sports/Lawrence Lustig

Welch, 26, fights in Ancona on the Adriatic coast when he takes on Poland’s Petr Frolich over four rounds as he looks to maintain his perfect record.

The Brighton puncher has got off to an explosive start in the pros having dispatched of his three previous opponents inside five total rounds of action.

He fought last month in Brussels and registered a brutal second round demolition of Gyorgy Kutasi after detonating his heavy punches on the Hungarian.

Welch has previously boxed and won in Milan when he was an amateur in an England v Italy international tournament in 2016 and following England’s recent heartbreak against Italy in the Euro Championships, Welch is keen to conquer once again.

“I’m looking to get the job done in quick style, this will be seek and destroy, no hanging about, rob the bank and leave,” stormed Welch.

“Frolich is another opponent for me to sharpen my tools on and get him out of there when he’s ready to go. I’m feeling great and looking forward to doing the job in real style and leaving Italy with a W and KO on my record.

“I’ve not stopped training since the win over Kutasi last month. I’ve had some great sparring with Nick Webb [who fights Fabio Wardley for the English title next month] and Joel Djeko [who recently challenged Tony Yoka for the European Union title in March] so I’m fit, sharp and ready for Frolich.”

Welch said he would also be dedicating the fight to his friend Sebastian Eubank who sadly passed away earlier this month.

He said, “I’ll be taking Seb’s fighting spirit with me into the ring in Italy and I’ll be fighting in memory of him. A wonderful friend and talent taken too early.”