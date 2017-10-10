Save The Date – 2018 HOF Weekend June 7-10th

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced the 29th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Weekend will be held on June 7-10, 2018 in Canastota, NY.

“The Hall of Fame is extremely excited about honoring the best in the sport of boxing during the 29th Annual Hall of Fame Weekend and continuing to preserve boxing history for future generations,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy.





The Hall of Fame Weekend will feature several exciting events during the course of the four-day affair culminating with the official induction ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds honoring the new class of inductees. A celebrity lineup of over 40 boxing greats of yesterday and today is again anticipated for the festivities.

A not-for-profit organization, the International Boxing Hall of Fame opened to the public in 1989 in Canastota, New York and is located at Exit 34 of the New York State Thruway. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hall of Fame Museum offers unique and exciting exhibits of memorabilia, including fist castings, robes, boxing shoes, statues, the Hall of Fame Wall and audio/visual stations highlighting classic boxing matches. Also, the world-famous Madison Square Garden boxing ring, where Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier fought in the “Fight of the Century” on March 8, 1971, is on permanent display.

Admission is $13.50 for adults, $11.50 for senior citizens (age 65 and over), $8.50 for youth (ages 7-15) and ages 6 and younger are free.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 29th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.