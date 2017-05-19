Savannah Marshall Closes Deal With Mayweather Promotions

At 25 years old, Savannah “Silent Assassin” Marshall,is the third female boxer to join the Mayweather Promotions stable, joining former 4-time world champion Layla McCarter, and junior middleweight undefeated prospect, LaTondria Jones.The Hartlepool-based fighter who garnered attention in the amateur boxing ranks has closed that chapter, and is ready to build a name for herself amongst the greatest women in professional boxing.





Marshall began boxing at 12 years old after joining a local Hartlepool Headland club. The young boxing star earned her ring name due to her innate shyness, but inside the ring she possesses the complete package accompanied with a long list of honors representing her home country of Great Britain.

With women’s boxing on the rise, Savannah Marshallwill join her stable mates in Las Vegas, NV to begin her journey to becoming a top prospect in the sport of boxing. Marshall holds an impressive amateur resume, as she was a two-time Olympianand Britain’s first women’s boxing world champion. Marshall won gold at the 2012 World Championships, 2014 Commonwealth Games, and participated in the Summer RioOlympics this past summer, advancing to the middleweight quarterfinals. The “Silent Assassin” touts a win, many have failed to accomplish, being the only fighter to defeat the American star and Olympic gold medalist, Claressa Shields.

“When I left GB, I had nothing lined up, I just wanted to train and look at what options were out there. Then this opportunity came up and I could not have been happier,” said Marshall. “It does not come any better than signing with Floyd Mayweather, does it?”

“We have been diligent in our strategy when it comes to signing new fighters, we scout top talent across the world and Savannah Marshall is the perfect addition to our stable,” says Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe.