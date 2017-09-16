Saunders vs Monroe Jr – Live Stream (US, Canada Only)

Exclusive stream in the United States & Canada to begin at 5:30 PM ET – Below is the direct link for fans in the United States and Canada to watch the OFFICIAL LIVE STREAM of Saturday’s WBO World Middleweight title bout between undefeated champion Billy Joe Saunders and number-2 ranked Willie Monroe, Jr.





The fight will be streamed live exclusively in the United States & Canada on this website or Banner Promotions Network Youtube page beginning at 5:30 ET / 2:30 PT, with the Saunders – Monroe Jr. fight beginning at 6:30 PM ET.

In what may have been the most bizarre weigh-in altercation ever, the son of undefeated WBO World Middleweight Champion Billy Joe Saunders threw a punch and kicked the groin region of the number-2 ranked Willie Monroe, Jr.

This only added more fuel to the fire of Monroe, as the champion has continuously tried to insult and berate Monroe throughout the two-month build up to Saturday’s fight.





“I am more disheartened by Billy Joe Saunders non-reaction to his 7-year old child’s actions,” said Banner Promotions Vice-President, Matt Rowland, who himself is the father of a 5-year old son. “With how Billy has been acting this week, we are more confident then ever that Willie will win this fight.”

Ever the humble sportsman, Monroe has not been affected by any of the antics of Saunders, and is confident of bringing home the world title back to Rochester in the bout, which can be seen LIVE TOMORROW on the Banner Promotions Network Youtube Page beginning at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT.

Contest # 1 – 18:30 hrs

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Light-Heavyweight Contest

RYAN HATTON V CULLEM IDE

(Debut)

Contest # 2

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Middleweight Contest

LERRONE RICHARDS 12st 5lbs V FERENC ALBERT 12st 2lbs

Contest # 3

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Middleweight Contest

UMAR SADIQ V LEWIS VAN POETSCH

(Debut)

Contest # 4

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Welterweight Contest

HAMZA SHEERAZ V DUANE GREEN

(Debut)

Contest # 5 – 20:40 hrs

THE VACANT SOUTHERN AREA HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

DANIEL DUBOIS 17st 1lbs V A.J CARTER 15st 12lbs

Contest # 6 – 21:30 hrs

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Middleweight Contest

ZAK CHELLI V ADAM JONES

Contest # 7 – 22:00 hrs

THE VACANT WBO INTERCONTINENTAL LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 175 lbs

ANTHONY YARDE 12st 7lbs V NORBERT NEMESAPATI 12st 6lbs

Contest # 8 – 23:00 hrs

8 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Featherweight Contest

ARCHIE SHARP 9st 5lbs V IMRE NAGY 9st 7lbs

Contest # 9 – 23:50 hrs

THE WBO WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 160 lbs

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS 11st 6lbs V WILLIE MONROE JNR 11st 6lbs

Contest # 10 – FLOATER # 1

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Flyweight Contest

JAKE PETTIT 8st 9lbs V STEFAN SASNOV 8st 11lbs

Contest # 11 – FLOATER # 2

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Featherweight Contest

LUCIEN REID 8st 10lbs V JOSE AGUILER 8st 10lbs