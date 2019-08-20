Saul Sanchez Makes Headlining Debut this Friday from Corona, CA

Unbeaten bantamweight prospect Saul Sanchez (12-0, 7 KOs) makes his main event debut against Edwin Rodriguez (10-5-1, 5 KOs) this Friday, Aug. 23, from Omega Products International in Corona, Calif.





The 10-round showcase fight can be streamed live on TB Presents: New Blood starting at 8:00 p.m. / 11:00 p.m. ET on Thompson Boxing’s Facebook page, YouTube channel: Thompson Boxing TV and online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

Sanchez, 22, is riding high after his eighth round stoppage of Brandon Benitez in May that earned him the WBO Latino title. The fight was the opening bout of a ShoBox: The New Generation triple header and Sanchez’s first on national television.

The No. Hollywood, Calif. native, who is trained by Joel Diaz and managed by Steve Martini, appears poised for his first main event attraction.





“This is what all boxers work toward when they’re first starting out,” said Sanchez, who turned professional in early 2016. “It’s a challenging fight in a lot of ways. I’m in the main event and fighting ten rounds for the first time. This is all very knew to me, but exciting as well.”

The soft-spoken and painfully shy Sanchez will be fighting from Omega Products for the fifth time in his young career. The outdoor venue, which recently hosted the previously mentioned Showtime broadcast in May, has showcased world champions such as Timothy Bradley, and more recently, Danny Roman, before they hit stardom.

“I think it’s great that I’m fighting in the same place as such great champions,” Sanchez said. “I put in a lot of work for this camp to make sure I win convincingly. I know Rodriguez is looking to pull the upset, but it’s not going to happen.”

Remaining tickets priced at $40, $60 & $100 are available for purchase on the day of the event from the venue starting at 5:30 p.m. local time. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the first bout starting at approximately 7:45 p.m.

In the 8-round “New Blood” co-feature, Bobirzhan Mominov (10-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles puts his unbeaten mark to the test against Puerto Rico’s Javier Flores (14-2, 12 KOs).

In other action, heavyweight prospect Oscar Torrez (6-0, 3 KOs) of Rialto, Calif. battles an opponent to be named later (6-rounds).

Welterweight Luis Lopez (7-0, 3 KOs) takes on Demarcus Layton (7-1, 4 KOs) of Little Rock, Ark. in a fight set for 6-rounds.

Junior lightweight Sebastian Salinas (1-0, 1 KO) of Indio, Calif. fights an opponent to be named later (4-rounds).

All fights will stream live on TB Presents: New Blood via our Facebook page, YouTube channel and ThompsonBoxing.com. Beto Duran will handle blow-by-blow duties, while Doug Fischer provides expert, color commentary.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET.

Omega Products International is located at 1681 California Ave. Corona, CA 92881 and can be reached at 951-737-7447.

“New Blood” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.

For more information, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com.