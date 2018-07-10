Saul “Baby” Juarez returns on Boxeo Telemundo

Mexico City, Mexico; All Star Boxing, INC president & CEO Felix “Tuto” Zabala announced the 2nd installment of the Boxeo Telemundo Ford summer series, featuring WBC Latino Champion Saul “Baby” Juarez, who will be defending his title against crosstown rival Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade. The title showdown billed “Por Orgullo Chilango” will take place at the famed Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City, Mexico which has been home to many great battles on the Boxeo Telemundo platform.

WBO #6 WBA #9 WBC #8 Saul “Baby” Juarez (23-8-1 13 KO’S) of Mexico City, Mexico is coming off an impressive outing, stopping former WBC Silver champion Gilberto “Yaqui” Parras (RIP) in the 9thround, to earn him the WBC Latino title and a top 10 position in the rankings. Juarez is excited to return back to his hometown and give his fans another exciting fight.





“Baby” Juarez had a few words on his upcoming fight stating: I’m happy to be back on Boxeo Telemundo defending my title in my hometown, whoever tunes in July 27th will be in for a treat. I am knocking on the door for a world title opportunity and I will not let anyone get in my way!”

WBC #19 Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade (13-7-5) who is also a former WBC Latino light flyweight champion, is looking to spoil the homecoming party of his rival. Andrade is coming off 6 wins in his last 7 fights and didn’t hesitate twice in taking this fight, he feels he has what it takes to beat Juarez and take back his WBC Latino title.

The Main Event, “Baby” Juarez vs “Mayonesas” Andrade will air LIVE on Telemundo Network at 11:35pm, Check Local Listings

Doors open at 7:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM. Auditorio Blackberry, Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas