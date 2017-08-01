Saturday night’s pro boxing show at the venue in Dudley

Saturday night’s professional boxing show at the Venue in Dudley has been postponed and rescheduled until Friday September 29.

A spate of withdrawals in the home corner left the card to just three fights, leaving organisers with little choice but to opt for a later date.

Only Les Byfield, Kane Baker and Ekow Essuman were clear to box, after the late withdrawals of Tyler Denny and now Daryl Pearce. Essuman had replaced Raza Hamza.





Denny suffered a hand injury in training, putting paid to his six-round contest against the also unbeaten Matthew Wigglesworth.

The middleweight from Rowley Regis will recover and concentrate on his next contest, a Midlands middleweight title fight against Tom Stokes.

‘Ruthless’ and Stokes will contest the vacant area crown on Saturday September 30, with boxing action also at the Venue the night before.

Pearce cannot feature in his welterweight debut as planned due to a licensing issue, further depleting the line-up.





Fellow Brummie and welter Baker will now focus on his battle with Conor Benn, to take place at York Hall in London on Friday September 1.

Super feather Byfield is set to be a part of the next Venue show, as is Pearce when he’s cleared. Essuman’s next move is as yet unclear.

Tickets for the weekend can be exchanged for a full refund, or will still be valid for the next show. For more information, go to the point of purchase.