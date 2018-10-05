Saturday: Nery-Canoy & Catterall-Davies Headline Full Day of Boxing on ESPN+

From the United Kingdom and Mexico, a pair of world-class cards will stream live Saturday on ESPN+ — the new multi-sport, direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment in conjunction with ESPN.





The action begins at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Leicester Arena, where unbeaten 140-pound contender Jack “El Gato” Catterall (22-0, 12 KOs) will meet Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies (18-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-rounder with potential world title implications. And, in a special heavyweight attraction, Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois (8-0, 8 KOs) will take on the durable former world title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (32-10-1, 16 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams (4-0, 3 KOs) will look to take the next step in her career when she battles Isabel Millan (22-4-1, 8 KOs) for the interim WBO flyweight championship. Also appearing on the Leicester broadcast will be local favorite Lyon Woodstock (11-0, 5 KOs), who will defend his WBO European junior lightweight title in a 10-rounder against Archie Sharp (13-0, 7 KOs).

Then, at 11 p.m. ET from the Gasmart Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico, former WBC bantamweight world champion Luis “Pantera” Nery (26-0, 20 KOs) will fight Jason “Dillinger” Canoy (27-8-2, 19 KOs) in a scheduled 12-rounder for the vacant WBC silver bantamweight title. In the co-feature, Kenia Enriquez (20-1, 9 KOs) will defend her interim WBC light flyweight world title against 19-year-old knockout artist Norleidys Graterol (7-0, 7 KOs).

Nery, a southpaw power puncher, is returning to action following a pair of controversies. He won the WBC bantamweight title in August 2017 with a devastating fourth-round stoppage against longtime champion Shinsuke Yamanaka, but tested positive for the banned substance zilpaterol. Nery claimed contaminated meat was the cause of the positive test, and he served a six-month WBC-mandated suspension. Following a knockout victory against Arthur Villanueva, he met Yamanaka in a rematch for the vacant WBC bantamweight world title in March. He missed the bantamweight limit by three pounds and knocked out Yamanaka in the second round.





Nery, only 23 years old, returns to action intent on recapturing bantamweight world championship glory. Canoy, from Balamban, Cebu, Philippines, is coming off a closely contested unanimous decision loss to Hiroaki Teshigawara in February for the WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight title. A 10-year pro, Canoy has never been knocked out as a professional. Nery, meanwhile, is riding a seven-bout knockout streak.

About ESPN+

