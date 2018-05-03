Saturday, May 12th, 2018 A NIGHT OF LIVE BOXING

Dee Lee Promotions, LLC in association with Night Night Promotions Inc,

presents A Night of Live Boxing at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, DE, Saturday night, May 12, 2018. Delaware native “Jolt’n” Joey Tiberi Jr. (15-3-0) headlines an exciting professional fight card featuring a strong contingent of Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania boxers.





We have a very unusual fighter on this card, a Pro Debut!! Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco promises to be the real highlight of this show. Talabisco, is apparently a hard guy to match up as Tiberi had to go all the way to Dorchester, MA to find Brian Richardson (0-2). Stefan was trained in the 90’s, did amateur and golden gloves, but joined the US Marines in 1994 and was deployed to the Mediterranean in support of Bosnia and Yugoslavia. His dream of being a professional fighter was put on hold!! He has since retired from the US Marines, honorably. After he left the Marines, he joined the Delaware Army National Guards as a military police officer and was assigned to the Delaware National Guard Counter Drug Taskforce and assisted state and local Law Enforcement in the war on drugs and retired honorably after 22 years of Active Service. He was highly decorated to include Marine Corps good conduct, Army good conduct, Iraqi freedom award, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement medal, Army Accommodation Medal and received letters of appreciation from the President and Vice President. He is currently a State Constable and a competitor of the Wing Bowl 26. After all he has done for our country, we are proud to welcome him back to his once forgotten dream!

This professional fight card is dominated by contests in the light heavy, cruiser and heavyweight divisions and promises to deliver the type of power punching that brings a fight crowd to its’ feet. Matchmaker Nick Tiberi has Kennett Square cruiserweight, Anthony “The Bull” Caputo Smith (15-8-0 12 KO’s) mixing it up with Saint Joseph, Missouri’s, Tyler Seever (14-17-1 12 KO’s) and at least on paper, one of these big guys is going down.

Elsewhere on the card Dionte Burts (1-0-0 1 KO) takes on David Pena of Maryland, Faeji Moorer (Pro Debut) steps in with Delawares, Michael Crain (1-2-0), heavyweight, Celestine Augustine Wenegieme shares a Pro Debut with Baltimore’s, Kwasi Horton., Dionte Burts (1-0) from the District of Columbia takes on Pro Debut, David Veras Pena of Maryland, Georgia’s Headley Scott (10-0-0) will battle Pittsburg’s Justin Johnson (6-14-6), Bryant Costello of Liberty, NY featuring a Pro Debut against David Perez (1-13-1), Felix Manzueta (1-0) vs. TBA and Delawares light heavyweight, Brandon Mullins (1-0-0), his opponent, Rashee Therran Smalls (0-0-3) calls Charleston, SC home.

Doors open at 6:00 P.M. and first fight is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.





For Tickets, call Dee Lee Promotion, 609-868-4243, Joey Tiberi 302-650-8678, Todd Mulvena 302-339-0648, Nick Tiberi 302-540-7203

Prices; General Admission – Advance $45/$50 at door, Ringside Advance $60/$65 at door

Press Conference:

Where: Scalessa’s “My Way” Old School Italian Kitchen, 1836 N Lincoln St., Wilmington, DE

When: Thursday, May 10, 2018 @ 3pm SHARP

RSVP: It is requested that all media confirm attendance by Monday, May 7, 2018

Sponsored by; Delaware Park, Auto Equity, Pini Masonry, R.E. Excavation, Recovery Centers of America & Hooters.





Bouts subject to change.