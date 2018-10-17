Saturday CES card on FightNight Live

With more than one million views across the first three shows of its new season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast makes its way to Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Conn. on Saturday to once again showcase some of New England’s finest with Jimmy Burchfield Sr.’s Classic Entertainment and Sports (CES). Fans from across the globe can catch all the action for FREE beginning at 8 p.m. ET on any device wherever Facebook is available.





“We are excited to announce that our CES Boxing – Foxwoods series will once again to streamed live on facebook to FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast. This innovative platform allows us to showcase our dynamic fighters to a national audience. If you can’t make it to Foxwoods, be sure to check out FIGHTNIGHT LIVE,” said Burchfield, Sr.

Saturday’s show from the fabled Fox Theater marks a fifth partnership between CES and FIGHTNIGHT LIVE. In the main event, New Haven, Conn., fan-favorite Jimmy Williams (15-1-1, 5 KOs) headlines in an eight-round battle for welterweight supremacy against dangerous Bronx, N.Y., veteran Enver Halili (10-1, 3 KOs), while New Haven’s Edwin Soto (13-2-2, 5 KOs) returns in the eight-round co-feature against super welterweight Anthony Lenk (15-5, 7 KOs) of Niagara Falls, N.Y.

“We love partnering with CES. We know each other, we love working on shows with the Burchfield Family and have relationships with the promoters and fighters that extend long past the bell,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “This is a great card and we’re especially looking forward to the main event. These are great people and great athletes and we’re excited as always to give them a platform to showcase their talent and tell their stories.”

Now in its second season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly series that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 380 fighters and 11 promotions during 20 live event broadcasts since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.





Since May 2017, the numbers on the 20-show FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series showed promise and potential for the new platform with an average of 125,600 views per event and more than 2.5 million total views for the franchise.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” (594,447) from the Sands in Bethlehem, the Oct. 2018 “Hard Hitting Philly Special” (297,545), the Sept. 2017 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” from Resorts World Casino (225,000), the August 2017 CES “Super Saturday” from Foxwoods (203,000), the Sept. 2018 “Card Fit For Kings” from Philadelphia (195,620), the Sept. 2017 CES “Twin River Twinbill” from Lincoln, R.I. (157,000) and the March 17, 2018, Murphy’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” (151,253) all logged 150,000 or more views, and collectively the 20-show series has seen a total of more than 2,512,006 views across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen more than 227,600 collective live post engagements (more than 11,300 per show), including more than 165,000 “likes” or “loves,” more than 36,000 comments and almost 12,000 shares.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” from the Sands in Bethlehem set a new bar with 594,447 views and the Sept. 2017 DiBella-CES doubleheader carried the series to three-quarters-of-a-million views in just over four months. The Sept. 2017 DiBella card saw more than 40,000 viewer interactions including almost 39,000 “likes” or “loves” and the March 17, 2018, Murphy’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” set a new high-water mark for shares with 2,182.





The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE page on Facebook has more than 82,000 fans and more than 86,000 followers.