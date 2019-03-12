Sarah Curran vs Hannah Rankin on June 15th in Scotland

“Savage” Sarah Curran is Ready to Pounce for her First World Boxing Championship on June 15th in Scotland.





From a Small Town in the far Northwest Suburbs of Chicago to Scotland with Gold in her eyes, McHenry, Illinois’ “Savage” Sarah Curran a.k.a. “Baby Tyson” (4-1-1) has always looked for and accepted challenges. On Saturday, June 15, Curran is venturing out of her comfort zone and homeland for the first time in her professional career, agreeing to contend for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) Super Welterweight Championship of the World.

Sam Kynoch and his company Kynoch Boxing Promotions of Scotland extended an offer to Curran to come and contend against their own Hannah “The Classical Warrior” Rankin (6-3, 1 KO) for the title.

This will be Rankin’s third attempt at World Championship gold after falling short in respectable challenges to WBA Super Middleweight Champion Alicia Napoleon in August of 2018 in New York and to WBC, WBA, and IBF Middleweight Champion Claressa Shields in November.





Brian Norris, Curran’s Manager:

“We are very appreciative of Sam Kynoch and Kynoch Boxing Promotions for extending us this offer to be part of this great event.”

“Myself, my business partner and Sarah’s trainer Doug Mango, and all of us here at Mango Combat Sports couldn’t be more excited to have such an incredible opportunity.”

“Sarah is a perfect representation of all of our values here at Mango Combat Sports and the type of fighter we produce.”

“I know Sarah will give 100% in her preparation for this fight. Regardless of the result will show herself to be one of the top female fighters in the sport.”

Sarah Curran:

“Through out my career, I have accepted all challenges because I believe in myself. As I rise above each challenge, I see myself excel. This is my time to show my skills, and a opportunity at my first world title.

“As I work hard in camp, I keep envisioning my hand being raised and the belt being wrapped around my waist. I am looking forward to this next step to prove I belong within the elite of this world.”

Doug Mango, Curran’s Trainer – Mango Combat Sports:

“Sarah is a skillful fighter. She is very coachable and brings skills like head-movement and true defense that is just not seen in women’s boxing.”

“We know Rankin will have an intense camp, working with esteemed champions like she has thus far in her career. We have just as tough girls here, and will be prepared for this great opportunity.”

About “Savage” Sarah Curran:

With a career in factory logistics, Curran’s after-work hour sports thrill makes me hungry to achieve something great.

A real tomboy, Curran is still an avid skateboarder – was one of the only girls on the WARP skate park skateboard team coached by Rob Mutert as a youth. She also indulged in sports such a dirt biking and four wheeling while ultimately having a great passion for throwing fists for many, MANY years.

Curran cited, “In growing up, I always chose independent sports that were extreme. For example skateboarding… In competition, I’d keep up with boys and always place within the top 3 places.” She continued, “I love independent sports because you have to pull the competition in from within yourself. You have no team to help when your in there. I’m an independent kind of women.”

“Now I grind for my boxing. I work full time in a ware house – 8-10 hours a day, Monday through Friday outside of training whether it be conditioning with my coach Shelly Morgan at 5 am before work. Then, I put in another hour or two at the gym with my coach Doug and the team!”

“I guess I can say my Ma’ introduced me to fighting! I knew I would love it as soon as my mother introduced me to boxing. Soon after starting class, Doug (Mango) pulled me aside and asked if I wanted to compete. This was going to be something big for me. Eight amateur fights and BAM! I was good enough to turn pro.”

While under Trainer Doug Mango since the age of 15 to becoming a numerous Golden Gloves contender (with only 8 amateur bouts), Curran battled recently crowned WBC Super Lightweight Champion Jessica “CasKilla” McCaskill in completion three times in the unpaid ranks.

In 2016, the decision came to bang for a living and search for that world championship gold.

Unlike normal boxing debuts, Curran was matched up against a serious opponent on July 30, 2016 in nearby Hammond, Indiana. Her opponent was 2-Time Amateur National Champion and unbeaten, Bertha Aracil (then 2-0, 2 KOs) of Yonkers, New York.

Curran’s Tyson-like defense and movement made Aracil have to be extremely strategic in her attacks. “Savage” proved that she is a tiger, with a ton of heart and a very tough exterior since she did not stop for the full 8 minutes of action, strutting her tough defense stance while easing into the professional atmosphere with some pounding rights.

For a debut match, Curran showed be metal in defeat while keeping her smile and her go-getter enthusiasm.

Following her debut bout, she took some time away for her marriage to Bryce Curran and then the holidays.

In June of 2017, Curran received another opportunity in Rosemont, Illinois. Seeking her first professional victory, Curran was matched against another powerhouse of an opponent in world kickboxing champion Amanda Ginski (pro debut), of nearby Pingree Gove, Illinois. Always a true competitor, Ginski was testing the pugilist waters.

Taking a different and even more dedicated approach in her camp, June 23rd bout with Ginski was turned out to be a true display of determination and dedication to the sport as she blew through the multi-sport athlete by Unanimous Decision.

Entering her third professional bout in September of 2017, Curran validated her winning transformation in dealing 3-time amateur national champion Jenna Johlin her first professional defeat.

“Baby Tyson” Curran simple bobbed and weaved in stalking the decorated champion, hammering away at the head and body in a shutout Unanimous Decision triumph.

Curran was now on track and looking for even more of a challenge.

2018’s first bout was a June battle with highly regarded and unbeaten 2012 Nigerian Olympian Edith Ogoke in a #WomenofBoxing Prospect Bout.

Both participants came into this one in the best shape of their career and with great motivation and ambitions.

With Ogoke already looking past Curran, The “Lioness of the World” was stopped in her tracks by “Savage” and dealt a reality blow with the Split Decision in Curran’s favor.

With a win over someone that was a contender to 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields now in the rear-view mirror, more opportunities started coming in., including the chance to right the imperfection on her record – the L to Aracil in Curran’s debut.

A late 2018 rematch with Aracil went down a contested draw that demonstrated the legit progression of Curran as a fighter, improving her skill sets immensely.

Curran outworked and clearly outpointed Aracil in a bout for the American Boxing Federation (ABF) USA Super Welterweight Championship.

The outcome of that matchup, a contested draw, exposed the true skills development of “Savage” Sarah. The second installment did NOT solidify a rivalry but created a true team between Curran and Aracil. Aracil will be instrumental in this upcoming championship bout.

To close out 2019, another shot at an ABF championship belt arose.

In the first ABF Championship in Chicago and Illinois, Curran brought the Pre-Thanksgiving heat on unbeaten prospect Shianne Gist in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, November 21.

A capacity crowd witnessed the Match of the Night when Curran over-powered and out-pointed Gist.

Curran was the aggressor with constant head movement and quick 1-2 attacks with heavy scoring and impacting rights. Her body work was much improved over her 6 professional bout, where she worked her way inside on Gist.

The Unanimous Decision victory over yet another unbeaten prospect was an early holiday gift and definitely a reason to celebrate.

While numerous bout offers have been received by Curran’s management team, this one is a clear obvious choice.

This girl from rural Illinois has competed six times as a professional boxer and all of those opponents hold great accolades. Four of those opponents were dealt their first professional loss. That is nearly unheard of, even in men’s boxing.

2019 is bringing new elements and pressures for Curran and her team. Heading overseas, into someone else’s backyard to claim the IBO green and gold belt will be taxing.

Regardless of the conditions, Team Savage is ready for the challenge.

The stars keep aligning for “Savage” Sarah as her motivation and performance levels continue to rise. In 6 professional matches, she has never faced an opponent with a loss and has dealt true prospects their first defeats.