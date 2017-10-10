Santa Cruz-Avalos & Mares-Gutierrez square off on Fox this Saturday

Sensational Fan Fest This Saturday October 14 at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. Ahead of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX & FOX Deportes

CARSON, CALIF. (October 10, 2017) – This Saturday, October 14 ahead of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes, numerous world champions and contenders will participate in a ‘Fan Fest’ at the StubHub Center on the main concourse level starting at 1:00 p.m. PT.





Among those meeting fans include Mikey Garcia, Sergio Mora, John Molina Jr., Alfredo Angulo, Chris Arreola, Dominic Breazeale, Josesito Lopez, Victor Ortiz, Hugo Centeno Jr., Robert Guerrero, Karlos Balderas and Lindolfo Delgado. Autograph signing will begin at 1 p.m. PT* leading up to the start of televised fights at 4 p.m. PT.

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes is headlined by three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz defending his featherweight world title against Chris Avalos, while four-time world champion Abner Mares defends his 126-pound championship against once-beaten Andres Gutierrez. Televised coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

If Santa Cruz and Mares win their respective matches, they have both agreed to terms to meet in a highly anticipated rematch for the WBA featherweight title in early 2018. Santa Cruz won a hard-fought, narrow decision against Mares in a 2015 Fight of the Year candidate that saw the two men go toe-to-toe for 12 fast-paced rounds and combine for over 2,000 punches thrown.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Promotions and TGB Promotions, are priced at $30, $50, $75, $100, $150, and $250 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit AXS.com HERE.

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.