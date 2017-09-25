Sandor Martin: ”I’m on a different level to Yigit, I’m 100% ready to take his title

Sandor Martin (29-1, 10 KOs) is confident of claiming the European Super Lightweight title when he travels to Stockholm to challenge the Swedish champion Anthony Yigit (19-0-1, 7 KOs) on September 30 at the Solnahallen.

Martin, the 24 year-old from Barcelona, has amassed an impressive resume in his 30-fight-career. Winning Spanish, WBC Youth Silver and European Union straps on his way to becoming mandatory challenger for Yigit’s European crown.





While much of the attention has been on Yigit’s historic first defence of the European title he ripped from former British Champion Lenny Daws, the Spanish southpaw says he plans to cut short the Swede’s celebrations and take the belt home to Catalonia.

‘’Anthony Yigit is a good boxer, a real warrior, but he is not better than me. I’m on a different level to him, and it will be the most difficult fight of his career. I’m very confident in my victory, and Yigit knows it,’’ says the challenger.

‘’It will be pleasure for me travel to Sweden to beat the champion in his hometown, in front of his own people. I am very motivated for this.

‘’Over 100 people will travel from Spain to support me and I have many friends already in Sweden particularly in Hammarby, and I know the supporters of Hammarby football club will be with me on this day.





‘’This is a big opportunity for me. I’ve been training hard and I’m 100% ready to take his title. To celebrate my victory is all I ask, but to win by knockout would be a good start to my reign as European Champion.’’

Yigit became the first Swedish boxer to win the European title in thirty years when he defeated British boxer Lenny Daws in February, and his maiden defence will be the first time in over fifty years that the European title has been contested on Swedish soil following Bo Hogberg’s unsuccessful attempt at Sandro Mazzinghi super welterweight strap at Johanneshov on October 11, 1966.

