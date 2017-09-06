Sandor Martin inks with Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment, set to make their New York City debut This Saturday, September 9 at Resorts World Casino, continues to build their stacked international roster with the announcement today of the signing of Junior Welterweight Contender SANDOR “ARRASANDOR” MARTIN, (29-1-0, 10 KO’s), of Barcelona, Spain.

The 24-year-old Martin will challenge undefeated ANTHONY YIGIT, (19-0-1, 7 KO’s), on Saturday, September 30 for the vacant European Boxing Union Super Lightweight Title in Solnahallen, Sweden.

Said Hall of Famer EVANDER HOLYFIELD, “We’re very fortunate to be able to add Sandor to our team. He’s a very talented young fighter and hopefully we can bring a Real Deal Championship Boxing event to Spain!”





Stated ERIC BENTLEY, the Chief Operating Officer of Real Deal Sports & Entertainment, “We have said that our goal is to sign fighters who are willing and able to fight, and Sandor fits that bill. He has accomplished a lot in his career and we’re excited to have him on the team.”

Highly popular in his native country of Spain, the all-action Martin has won fourteen fights in a row since suffering his only loss in 2013.

An acclaimed amateur winning multiple titles across Europe, Martin was also a very successful kickboxer before settling on his dream to become a world champion professional boxer.

Real Deal Sports & Entertainment is proud to partner with Medical Arts Radiology (www.medicalartsradiology.com) and Venum (www.venum.com).