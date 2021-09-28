Sanchez vs Ajagba on Fury – Wilder 3 PPV undercard

Yet, the international success didn’t provide the financial rewards that Ajagba and his family were hoping for so he continued to balance his work responsibilities with training. The financial challenges didn’t diminish Ajagba’s focus on the goal of competing in the 2016 Olympic Games. He knew that boxing in the world’s biggest sporting event would open doors for his professional career and he was right. Ajagba clinched a spot in the 2016 Olympics with a gold medal at the African Olympic Qualifier in Cameroon. He was the only Nigerian boxer to earn a berth in the Rio Olympics and would soon head to Brazil as a one-man team.

He opened the Olympics with a devastating first round knockout and his performance quickly caught the eye of many key figures in the professional boxing world. Ajagba advanced to the quarterfinal round in Rio before dropping a decision to top ranked Ivan Dychko from Kazakhstan.

Following his Olympic run, he decided to enter the paid ranks and moved to the United States to begin his professional career. He made his professional debut in California in July of 2017 and began racking up knockout victories. The 6-6 heavyweight has built a perfect 15-0 record with 12 of those wins coming by knockout. His powerful right hand intimidates many foes, even causing his sixth professional opponent Curtis Harper to exit the ring before the opening bell, giving Ajagba the fastest victory in history.

Ajagba settled in the Houston area upon moving to the United States and has remained there since making the move. Not long after arriving in the U.S., he met his girlfriend Tiya, and she helped him get acclimated to his new country. From teaching him to drive to working with him with his English, he credits her with helping him adapt to the American system. The two of them now have two children – a son, Tiyon and a baby daughter, Tahari, who was born this past August. Ajagba says that he is so blessed to be a father and it’s a role he’s been wanting for a long time. When he’s not training, he loves to play with his son and help him release all his energy at a local park.

The move to the United States has kept Ajagba from seeing his family in Nigeria for four years but he remains connected with them regularly through What’s App and hopes that his parents will get the chance to meet their grandchildren soon.

The Nigerian Olympian hopes to use his story of overcoming obstacles to encourage and uplift others, particularly children. Although he came from a poor family in Nigeria, he worked hard, believed in himself and remained focused on his goals no matter the challenges he was facing. He wants others to know that no one will fight as hard for them as they will for themselves so it’s important to lock in fully on their individual goals and chase them with all their might.

Ajagba is currently preparing for his 16th professional fight with fellow undefeated heavyweight prospect Frank Sanchez of boxing powerhouse Cuba. The bout will highlight the undercard of the Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 9.