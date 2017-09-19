Samuel Vargas faces Jussi Koivula on 11/11

It’s fitting that boxers are often called warriors, as fighters truly understand suffering and hardship.

Ultimately though, fighters wouldn’t be able to step in the ring if not for the bravery of the men and women who served our country.





So on November 11th, Samuel Vargas and Jussi Koivula will fight in honor of those who have given their lives to ensure our freedom.

Vargas and Koivula will battle for the WBA-NABA welterweight title as they headline “For The Fallen,” a Remembrance Day championship boxing event at the Powerade Centre in Brampton, ON, presented by Lee Baxter Promotions.

“It’s important for us to show our honor and respect for our troops, and particularly on Remembrance Day, those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said Baxter. “There’s nobody in Canadian boxing who better embodies the warrior spirit than Samuel Vargas, and I’m sure he’ll make our troops proud.”

Vargas (28-3-1, 14 knockouts) is coming off the biggest victory of his career, a thrilling unanimous decision over three-time world title challenger Ali Funeka in August. The WBA-NABA champion displayed a blend of nuanced boxing skill, and raw aggression that’s made him so popular in the Canadian boxing community. After coming up short against the best welterweights in the world, Errol Spence and Danny Garcia, Vargas has shown that he’s continued to improve as a fighter and is ready for another shot.





Standing in his way is one of Europe’s top welterweights, Jussi Koivula. The Finnish star has challenged for both the European and European Union titles in the past, but a bout with Vargas undoubtedly presents the biggest opportunity of his career.

Koivula (23-4-1, 9 KOs) was introduced to the Toronto audience during TIFF, when a critically acclaimed documentary film about his life “Daddy Loves You,” aired during the festival. Prior to his successes in boxing, Koivula dealt with plenty of tragedy—losing both of his parents, and four members of his family in total to alcohol or drug abuse. Like so many before him, Koivula has found refuge in the sport of boxing.

“Jussi’s story is incredible, and on top of that, he presents a very real challenge for Sam. Both of these guys have overcome tremendous obstacles both in their careers and in life, and a win for either man would be absolutely huge,” said Baxter.

Many of Canada’s veterans, as well as current members of the armed forces will be in attendance to witness the historic event.

“It’s important to us that we give back on Remembrance Day, and it’s our honor to have our decorated veterans in attendance to watch the action,” said Baxter, who is donating a portion of the card’s proceeds to various veterans’ organizations.

The full undercard, as well as television, pay-per-view and online broadcast details will be made available shortly.

Tickets for the event start at just $40, and are available through Ticketmaster.

For more information please visit leebaxterpromotions.com