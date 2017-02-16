Samuel Vargas vs. Armando Robles on March 18

It’s not often that a boxing event can actually deliver on the promise of an historic night of action, but on March 18, such a guarantee can be made.

Two of Ontario’s biggest stars of the past decade will return home on the same night. Logan Cotton McGuinness and Samuel Vargas return to a ring in Ontario, as “The Boys Are Back In Town” at the Powerade Centre in Brampton.





McGuinness will take on the hard-charging, once-defeated Horacio Alfredo Cabral (16-1, 8 KOs) in a ten round super featherweight bout. Vargas will battle tough veteran Armando Robles in ten round welterweight action.

Both McGuinness and Vargas have cemented themselves as players on the world stage. Prior to a near-two year layoff due to injury and managerial issues, McGuinness was rated No. 5 by the WBA in the 130-pound division. After signing with Lee Baxter Promotions, the Irish-Canadian warrior has notched two straight knockout victories—both in under six rounds. Last October, he showed no signs of ring rust as he broke Noel Mejia Rincon down in three, and more recently, he halted Cristian Arrazola in six rounds in Calgary.

“Now that Logan has had a full year back in the gym, I think we’ll see a better version of him that ever before,” said Baxter. “Cabral is a world-rated contender himself, and if Logan can turn in a good performance against him, it’s time to start thinking about challenging the champions in the division again.”

With a win over the Cabral, McGuinness could begin to set his sights on super featherweight champions such as Vasyl Lomachenko, Miguel Berchelt, Jezreel Corrales, Jason Sosa and Gervonta Davis.

Vargas, meanwhile, has already shared the ring with a world champion in his most recent outing, a gutsy effort against welterweight champ Danny Garcia, which was televised across the United States and Canada on Premier Boxing Champions on Spike. It marked the second time Vargas had appeared on national television, having also faced Errol Spence Jr. on NBC in 2015.

“You can make a case that Sammy has faced the two best welterweights in the world already,” said Baxter. “Working with Billy Briscoe, as well as an all-new strength and conditioning team, he’s learned from his experiences against the best in the world, and has improved as a result.”

The 27-year old has publicly called for bouts with Quebec-based welterweights JoJo Dan, Kevin Bizier and Phil Lo Greco.

“Those are all fights we’ve made legitimate offers for, but for whatever reason, we haven’t been able to get anyone in the ring. It’s what’s best for Canadian boxing to put the best from our province against the best from Quebec. There’s a real rivalry there, and with all of those fights, there would be real stakes,” said Baxter.

The biggest stakes of all on March 18 will come in the form of the co-feature, as Brampton’s own Sandy Tsagouris and Carla Torres clash in an historic affair for the vacant WIBA super featherweight title.

Tsagouris (15-2, 7 KOs) will become the first Toronto-based fighter to fight for a world title in the Toronto region since Clyde Gray faced Jose Napoles for the welterweight title at Maple Leaf Gardens in 1973.

No Toronto-born fighter has ever fought for or won a world title in the GTA, and Tsagouris has the opportunity to change that in her hometown of Brampton. The boys might be back in town, but it’s the women who will be making history.

“It’s one of the truly rare moments in boxing when a fighter wins a world title in their hometown. In terms of Toronto, it’s never happened before. I’m so proud of Sandy, and honored to be able to give her an opportunity to make history on March 18,” said Baxter.

Other confirmed bouts for the evening include welterweight prospect Kane Heron vs. Gregory Trenel of France, and Namah Daghir vs. Kimmy St. Pierre in light welterweight action.

In addition, Filipino bantamweight star Marc Pagcaliwangan will be in action, as well as top Canadian junior welterweight Steven Wilcox.

Tickets for “The Boys Are Back In Town” start at $35, and VIP table seating starts at $1000, and are available through Ticketmaster.

Doors open at 6:30 PM ET, with the first fight beginning at 7:30 PM ET.