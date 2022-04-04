PROMOTER SAMPSON LEWKOWICZ HONORED FOR CONTRIBUTIONS TO ARGENTINE BOXING BY BUENOS AIRES LEGISLATURE

In an emotional ceremony on Wednesday, March 30, promoter Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing was recognized by the Legislature of Buenos Aires for his great contributions to Argentine boxing and presented with a plaque by Argentine legislators Diego Weck and Rodrigo Morán.

Speakers sharing anecdotes about the colorful Lewkowicz included former national deputy Facundo Moyano; Promoter Carlos Tello, President of the Uruguayan Amateur and Professional Boxing Commission Sergio Márquez; Commissioner of the Argentine Boxing Federation Roberto Rilo and TyC Sports journalist Marcelo González.

A video was also shown, featuring boxers Sebastián Papeschi and Juan José Velasco, as well as the great Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez and journalist Osvaldo Príncipi, who also spoke of Lewkowicz’s honesty and professionalism.

Numerous active and former fighters, leaders, journalists, ring officials and relatives were also there to share the unique and touching moment with Lewkowicz and his wife Ketty, including former WBC cruiser world champion Marcelo Domínguez,; TyC Sports Programming Manager Pedro Freire and President of Argentina Boxing Promotions Mario Margossián.

