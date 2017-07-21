Sampson Boxing Signs Undefeated Lightweight Bryan Figueroa

Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing proudly announces the signing of explosive Mexican lightweight Bryan “The Kid” Figueroa to a promotional contract.

Before turning professional in 2014, undefeated Figueroa (12-0, 5 KOs) had an accomplished amateur career in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico. A highly skilled boxer with matinee-idol good looks, Figueroa is trained by Coach Joe Vargas at The Arena Gym in San Diego, California and managed by Gregorio Ambriz.

He joins an ever-growing stable of Sampson Boxing Mexican and Hispanic fighters that includes boxing’s hottest fighter, super middleweight top contender David Benavidez, former WBC World Super Bantamweight Champion Hugo Ruiz, top super featherweight contender Jorge Lara, former multiple-time world champion Javier Fortuna, and WBC Latino welterweight Champion Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo.





“I am honored by this opportunity to join the Sampson Boxing stable,” said Bryan Figueroa. “It is my dream to be world champion and he is the promoter who can get me there. We have seen what he’s done for other fighters like David Benavidez and this is the right move for me. I will work very hard to become another of his champions.”

Promoter Lewkowicz says he has high hopes for Figueroa.

“Bryan is a good-looking fighter with world-class skills. He can make a big splash in the lightweight division with his star potential. I am happy he and manager Gregorio Ambriz have chosen to work with me and my company. I look forward to plotting out his road to the title.”

