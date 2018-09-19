Sampson Boxing Signs Trio of Undefeated Dominicans

Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing proudly announces the signing of a trio of undefeated Dominican prospects to promotional contracts: featherweight Ranfis Javier Encarnacion, super featherweight Michael “La Salsa Michell” Rivera (14-0, 9 KOs), and super lightweight Starling “Exparquison” Castillo (6-0, 5 KOs).





Known worldwide as boxing’s greatest at finding hidden talents, Lewkowicz says he’s found a treasure trove to continue mining in the Dominican Republic. Having already discovered and guided the careers of recent Dominican-born world champion Javier Fortuna, Lewkowicz says he’s got high hopes for all three of his young fighters.

“These are three more excellent prospects to come out of the Dominican,” he said. “I am excited to sign them all and will be working to make them the next world champions from this great island nation.”

Encarnacion (13-0, 10 KOs) was a heavily decorated amateur, Rivera already holds a stoppage victory over 2008 Olympic Silver Medallist Yanquiel Leon of Cuba. Castillo is the brother of Sampson Boxing’s former IBF World Female Super Bantamweight Champion, Katy Wilson Castillo.

“All three fighters are eager to take the same path their countrymen took to the world championship and I am going to provide it for them,” continued Lewkowicz. “Like I do with all my fighters, I am currently securing all of their P1 work visas, so they can fight in the United States starting in 2019.”





